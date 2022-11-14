Luxury Calistoga winery donates 50% of Chardonnay proceeds to Napa Valley firehouses in commemoration of Glass Fire anniversary. — Davis Estates has dedicated their 2020 First Responders Chardonnay to the brave firefighters who fought to save their winery and so many others two years ago during the 2020 Glass Fire in Napa Valley. Appropriately dubbed the Thank You First Responders Chardonnay, this wine will benefit local heroes, with 50% of the proceeds going directly to Napa Valley firehouses.

