Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wineindustryadvisor.com
2022 Craft Distillers Spirits Competition Now Accepting Submissions
November 16, 2022 — Competition managers are now accepting entries for the 2022 Craft Distillers Spirits Competition, which will take place December 14-15, 2022, in Santa Rosa, Calif. The competition is judged by distillers, qualified members of the media, spirits and distilling educators and researchers, and retail buyers. This...
wineindustryadvisor.com
World-class Winery Production Software
Ever wish you could have all the benefits of a world-class winery production software combined with the accounting and business management of the #1 cloud ERP system?. Wish no more. Welcome to Crafted ERP. Stop by Booth #226 for a demo and chat with our wine industry pros. You will...
wineindustryadvisor.com
Napa Valley Vintners Continues Community Investment with $4.6 Million in Giving This November
11/17/2022 – Saint Helena, CA – Today the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) announces its latest in community support with $4.6 million in giving. For more than 40 years, the NVV has invested more than $225 million in the health and wellbeing of its community. “We’re grateful to be...
wineindustryadvisor.com
Announcing Pedroncelli Staff Promotions & New Positions
Geyserville, Calif., November 16, 2022 – Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County. J. Pedroncelli Winery Inc. is pleased to announce the latest promotions on the winemaking team as well as the addition of the Tasting Room Lead and Digital Marketing Associate. Winemaker Montserrat Reece is very proud to announce the...
wineindustryadvisor.com
Davis Estates Dedicates 2020 Chardonnay to Local Firefighters and First Responders
Luxury Calistoga winery donates 50% of Chardonnay proceeds to Napa Valley firehouses in commemoration of Glass Fire anniversary. — Davis Estates has dedicated their 2020 First Responders Chardonnay to the brave firefighters who fought to save their winery and so many others two years ago during the 2020 Glass Fire in Napa Valley. Appropriately dubbed the Thank You First Responders Chardonnay, this wine will benefit local heroes, with 50% of the proceeds going directly to Napa Valley firehouses.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Zinfandel Experience 2023 Hosted by Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) Returns to San Francisco, January 26 – 28, 2023
Includes Dine-Around, Educational Tasting, Winemaker Dinner & Auction, Grand Tasting. (November 16, 2022 – San Francisco, CA) Celebrating National Zinfandel Day on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) announces it will again host Zinfandel Experience, often referred to as ZinEX, in San Francisco, CA, January 26 – 28, 2023. The event will be held primarily at The Palace Hotel & One Market Restaurant and Pavilion with opening night dinners held at 25 Lusk and Scoma’s.
Comments / 0