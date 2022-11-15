Coordinators Corner: #Clemson coaches and players see good things to build on coming off win over Louisville Saturday

Clemson target WR Tyler Brown (6-0 160) of Greenville has set Thanksgiving for his commitment announcement. Clemson offered last weekend while Brown was in for an unofficial visit. Brown is a former Minnesota commitment. Some of his other major offers include Northwestern, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. This season, going into the third round of the playoffs, Brown has 45 catches for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO