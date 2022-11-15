ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Coordinators Corner: #Clemson coaches and players see good things to build on coming off win over Louisville Saturday

By Phil Kornblut
sportstalksc.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting Notebook 11-18

Clemson target WR Tyler Brown (6-0 160) of Greenville has set Thanksgiving for his commitment announcement. Clemson offered last weekend while Brown was in for an unofficial visit. Brown is a former Minnesota commitment. Some of his other major offers include Northwestern, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. This season, going into the third round of the playoffs, Brown has 45 catches for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
sportstalksc.com

Dawn Staley reviews #Gamecocks 85-31 beat down of #Clemson (AUDIO)

The top-ranked USC women warmed up for their Sunday showdown with #2 Stanford Thursday night with an easy 85-31 win at Clemson, their 12th straight win in the series. The win allowed the Gamecocks to overtake the Tigers in the series 34-33. Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 15 points,...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy