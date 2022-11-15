When UConn linebacker Ian Swenson came back for his sixth and final year with the program, he couldn't have imagined the ride that would be in store for him. There would be more battles at Rentschler Field in front of thousands of fans. He would put in more hours at the Burton Family Football Complex to get even better with his brothers by his side. But, most importantly, Swenson had the opportunity to be one of the biggest factors in a new regime and the "Husky Revolution".

STORRS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO