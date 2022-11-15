ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Connecticut

Women's Lacrosse Releases 2023 Schedule

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn Women's Lacrosse team announced their 2023 schedule on Friday morning. The Huskies have nine home games on the Storrs campus and one home game versus James Madison University at the US Lacrosse Facility in Sparks, MD. Information on season tickets and single-game tickets will...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Senior Ian Swenson Relishes Role in Final Season

When UConn linebacker Ian Swenson came back for his sixth and final year with the program, he couldn't have imagined the ride that would be in store for him. There would be more battles at Rentschler Field in front of thousands of fans. He would put in more hours at the Burton Family Football Complex to get even better with his brothers by his side. But, most importantly, Swenson had the opportunity to be one of the biggest factors in a new regime and the "Husky Revolution".
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn MBB Challenges UNC Wilmington

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's basketball team plays the second of a three-games-in-six-days stretch when it takes on North Carolina Wilmington on Friday night in Gampel Pavilion (8:35 p.m., FS2). The Huskies (3-0), ranked No. 25 in the AP poll, will be out to extend their 8-game winning...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Huskies Welcome Mya Ayro

Storrs, Conn. - UConn volleyball head coach Ellen Herman-Kimball announced the signing of 2023 first-year Mya Ayro to the Huskies Wednesday afternoon. "We are excited to add Mya to the UConn volleyball family! Mya's tenacity, her ability to score and her competitive nature will contribute to our goal of winning a Big East championship. We look forward to Mya's investment in her teammates and the family culture of UConn Volleyball."
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Set to Face Boston University

Storrs, Conn. - The women's ice hockey team prepares for a home and home series against Boston University on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 in a Hockey East matchup. The Huskies host the Terriers at Freitas Ice Forum on Friday at 6 PM and then travel on Saturday for game two to Boston, MA.
BOSTON, MA

