FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on...
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since May 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 158-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
MIAMI — Devin Booker’s final shot went awry at the buzzer to end Phoenix’s four-game road trip with a stunning 113-112 loss Monday night at Miami. With time running out, Jimmy Butler blocked Booker’s shot with 6.2 seconds left. Booker retrieved the ball, but he was forced to heave a 26-foot fadeaway contested by Butler that misfired. ...
Reinforcements are on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers. According to head coach Darvin Ham — confirming expectations over the past week — point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will make their 2022-23 debuts on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Schroder...
NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
