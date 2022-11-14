ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Hornets vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since May 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 158-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns melting down in loss at Miami Heat to end four-game road trip 1-3

MIAMI — Devin Booker’s final shot went awry at the buzzer to end Phoenix’s four-game road trip with a stunning 113-112 loss Monday night at Miami. With time running out, Jimmy Butler blocked Booker’s shot with 6.2 seconds left. Booker retrieved the ball, but he was forced to heave a 26-foot fadeaway contested by Butler that misfired. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: New York Knicks Get HUGE WIN in Salt Lake Over JAZZ | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 15, 2022)

The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

