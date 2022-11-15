ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 21

Jay Wells
4d ago

They are terrible. As a life long Seahawks fan I was excited when we traded Russ. We won a bunch of games with him not necessarily because of him. When we had the LOB all you had to do is get 17 points and not turn it over and you could get 13 wins. When Russ got paid the talent got weaker and his play didn't compensate the drop off. Seattle wants to run heavy and play defense. You don't pay a guy $250 million. to hand off a ball. He is not mobile any more so the days of making plays with the legs is over. The broncos will be bad for a while because you can't pay everyone after giving up $250 million to 1 guy.

Reply
6
Thomas Orville
4d ago

Wilson should have said I’m no good any more I can’t hit my receivers so I’m sorry please forgive me but it’s time for me to take my MONEY and move on. Don’t let the door hit you in the back side Wilson.

Reply
4
Donna Larson
4d ago

He’s done, but won’t admit it!!!! Rodgers has the same problem, hard to admit their great games are over!!!!

Reply
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Reportedly Made Embarrassing Mistake

It seems safe to say that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled to adapt to his new team this year after spending the first 10 years of his career with the same team and the same head coach. But apparently, his unfamiliarity has led him to make an embarrassing mistake.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
atozsports.com

One Broncos’ coach makes cruel but obvious statement about the team

One Denver Broncos coach made a statement that may come off as cruel to his team but is very obviously true. That coach is offensive coordinator Justin Outten. The Denver Broncos offense has been probably the worst in the league, which, as I sound like a broken record, is a surprise to everyone.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Raiders’ star gives fans a bittersweet statement about this season

Fans are quite frustrated with the Las Vegas Raiders this season. At every level, they don’t think that the team is living up to expectations. Owner Mark Davis is in hot water for his comments backing head coach Josh McDaniels. That’s because Raiders’ fans do not believe that he is the right head coach for their team.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job

The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
atozsports.com

The Titans can improve their ceiling if this important piece grows up quickly

When the Tennessee Titans drafted Treylon Burks, they didn’t expect him to walk in the door and instantly replace the production left behind by A.J. Brown. It would’ve been unreasonable to expect them to do so, considering the outlook of the Titans’ offense as a whole, and the unpolished skill set Burks still possesses to this day.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys offense is getting under appreciated help

The running game of the Dallas Cowboys has been spearheaded by Tony Pollard over the last two games, and he’s done well averaging 123 yards per outing. However, the Cowboys are at their best running the ball with their two-headed monster that includes Ezekiel Elliott, who has missed the last two weeks with a knee injury.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Jimmy G reveals Aiyuk’s ‘unique’ edge over other receivers

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has found consistency over the last four games. The 24-year-old has recorded six or more receptions for 80-plus yards and three touchdowns during his run in good form. Jimmy Garoppolo spotlighted what is the cause of Aiyuk's recent success and how he is becoming a...
atozsports.com

NFL removes the Bills from a tough situation

Well, so much for so-called “football weather” for the Buffalo Bills. After reports of possible “thundersnow” and forecasts of 3-to-6 feet of snow, the NFL is changing the venue of the game. The Bills will face the Cleveland Browns in Detroit instead. The same happened in...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy