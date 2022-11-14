ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers

The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16 SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners returned from the midseason break as healthy as they've been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the short-handed Chargers was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top. San Francisco fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter before rallying. McCaffrey has now accounted for four touchdowns in three games since arriving from Carolina in a midseason trade.
ARIZONA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign Alex Bachman, Will Redmond to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NFL WR rankings: Who's better, Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson?

It's hard not to look at the wide receivers in today's NFL without concluding we're truly spoiled. It could easily be argued the position has never been stronger at the very top; nor has it been deeper throughout the league. Cooper Kupp is coming off the receiving triple crown and an Offensive Player of the Year Award. Even before his ankle injury, it would have been difficult to argue he was the league's best receiver. Let that sink in.
ARIZONA STATE
numberfire.com

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) DNP on Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith-Schuster is in the NFL's concussion protocols after he was forced from Week 10's game following a helmet-to-helmet hit. Barring a quick recovery, he is likely going to miss Sunday's clash with the Chargers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) was also absent from practice on Wednesday. If both remain out, Kadarius Toney could see more targets in Week 11.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

