ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Indonesia signs deals to accelerate clean energy transition

By NINIEK KARMINI, SIBI ARASU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lMQy_0jBDE3K800
1 of 4

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia signed deals with international lenders and major nations on Tuesday that will bring billions of dollars in funding to help the country increase its use of renewable energy and reduce its reliance on coal.

The $20 billion agreement was announced on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Called a Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP, it is meant to help developing countries reduce their reliance on fossil fuels such as coal and gas that cause carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

It’s an important step for Indonesia, a major exporter of coal that has abundant potential for developing cleaner energy.

“In today’s world, climate change is a global emergency,” said Luhut Binsar Pandajaitan, Indonesia’s coordinating minister of maritime and investment affairs. “Indonesia has an important role to play in avoiding the worst impacts of climate change on our countries, our people and the environment.”

Participating governments –- the United States, Japan, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom –- are to provide a total of about $10 billion in concessionary lending, grants and equity. Major private global financial institutions that earlier pledged to support climate investment will arrange the rest, U.S. officials said.

As part of the agreement, Indonesia has pledged to ensure emissions from the country’s power sector start falling by 2030. The country has stepped up its goal of making the entire power generation sector emissions-free by 2050.

“Indonesia’s energy transition plans will send a very strong signal not just in the Asia-Pacific but also the world that Indonesia is a global leader in the just and affordable transition from fossil fuels to clean energy,” said Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. and Indonesia have been laying the groundwork for the deal from the first days of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We’ve wrestled with countless issues to arrive at today’s groundbreaking announcement,” Kerry said. The agreement “can truly transform Indonesia’s power sector from coal to renewables and support significant economic growth,” he said.

South Africa was the first country to sign a JETP deal, during last year’s climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow. It calls for major countries in the Group of Seven to provide $8.5 billion in concessional loans and grants to help the coal-rich country scale back its use of fossil fuels.

Citing lessons learned from the South Africa accord, U.S. officials said the package with Indonesia has firm, short timelines, will start soon and keep stakeholders looped in.

The Indonesian deal is the biggest so far, reflecting the nation’s heavy reliance on coal. Indonesia is the world’s third-largest producer of coal and the average age of its coal power plants is only 12 or 13 years old. Such plants can remain operational for up to 45 years.

The effort to form JETPs reflects a recognition that developing countries are disproportionately suffering the consequences of climate change, said Swati D’Souza, a New Delhi-based energy analyst with the Institute for Energy, Economics and Financial Analysis.

“Therefore, we need finance and money from the global North to help with global South’s transition to clean energy,” D’Souza said. “JETPs are a method to provide the money required.”

Other coal-rich developing economies are watching how the deals with South Africa and Indonesia progress. India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of planet-warming gases, Vietnam, Senegal and the Philippines all are considering signing similar deals.

Putra Adhiguna, an IEEFA energy analyst in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, noted that a transition to alternative energy sources could be “low hanging fruit” for many places in the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands. However, since Indonesia already has excess power generating capacity, there’s less incentive to switch to cleaner sources.

“This is another issue energy transition deals need to address,” Putra said.

The bigger worry is that such arrangements may be too little, too late.

“Relative to what needs to be done now, when the world is in the midst of a poly crisis, these deals are a pin prick,” said Sony Kapoor, professor of climate, geo-economics and finance at the Florence-based European University Institute. “It is commendable that these deals are recognizing the issues at hand but at the same time, the financing is inadequate and is by design restricted to a few countries.”

___

Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India. Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a bold new policy change by Beijing and New Delhi to align themselves with what the United States and its allies believe is the best way to end a war that has brought death and misery to Ukraine and disrupted millions of lives as food and energy prices soar and economies crack? There’s certainly an eagerness by a world weary of war to see it as the beginning of a shift by the burgeoning global powers. Look close enough, however, and there’s enough subtlety, not to mention spots of vagueness, in both the official statement released at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and in actions from China and India themselves, to raise questions about whether a real change is underway.
ABC News

US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- It's just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly three years, with no...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan’s planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
The Associated Press

Italian oil workers seek deal for Russian-owned refinery

ORTIGIA, Sicily (AP) — Thousands of workers at a Russian-owned oil refinery in Sicily protested Friday against the threat of closure as Europe imposes a full embargo on Russian oil starting next month. Workers demanded action from Italy’s new economic development minister, Alfonso Urso, who was meeting in Rome...
BBC

What is LNG and why has it become so important?

Russia has slashed supplies of natural gas to Europe, forcing countries to find alternative sources of energy. Many countries are relying on liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fill the gap, but so much is now being shipped that tankers are queuing up at ports. What is LNG?. LNG is methane,...
The Guardian

Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China

Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
Phys.org

Policy changes could make charcoal more sustainable

Eclipsed by energy sources such as gas and electricity, charcoal is often left out of contemporary discussions about the global energy transition. It's a resource that some manufacturing processes, such as steel and silicon production, are switching to, and one that people worldwide continue to use by choice. Charcoal production grew from 36 million tons in 1995 to 54 million tons in 2019.
The Associated Press

Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year’s U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.
The Associated Press

China's Xi seeks new diplomatic inroads with Asian leaders

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has used his first face-to-face meetings with America’s Asia-Pacific allies since 2020 to try to forge diplomatic inroads as Washington pushes back against Beijing’s influence in the region. Xi has not backed away from China’s longstanding claims to Taiwan and most of the South China Sea. But his comments to various leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok this week have focused more on Beijing’s pivotal economic role for its neighbors. As China’s stature has risen, its diplomacy has grown more nuanced than the high-handed approach that has sometimes sparked resentment in the past. “Xi Jinping’s diplomatic engagements and the supporting chorus of propaganda messages have sought to put forward a softer, smiling facade in what appears to be an effort to reduce friction and tensions, particularly with the U.S. and European countries that have become increasingly critical, frustrated and committed to competing with China,” said Drew Thompson, a visiting senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it’s not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations. A plan put forward by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley would overhaul the way much of development lending works. It is also giving voice to developing nations struggling under rising debt from climate damage. “We were the ones whose blood, sweat,...
The Associated Press

Fight over aid for climate losses divides UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings as government ministers return to Egypt to take over negotiations with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. “I think we still have a long way to go. But I’m I remain hopeful that we can come to good conclusions,” European Union’s top climate official, Frans Timmermans, said Wednesday. A small thaw in relations between the United States and China at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali has boosted hopes that the world’s top two polluters can help get a deal over the line in Egypt.
The Associated Press

After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a “condescending manner” following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning’s comments came after Xi chastised Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday over media reports on an earlier meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in Canada’s internal affairs. The apparently spontaneous exchange with a translator present was captured on video. Mao denied China had ever interfered in the internal affairs of other nations and said Canada was responsible for the downturn in ties. “Canada should take concrete actions to create conditions for the improvement of China-Canada relations,” she said at a daily briefing. The conversation was “quite normal and should not be interpreted as President Xi criticizing or blaming anyone.”
Reuters

IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening.
The Associated Press

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Pakistan’s environment minister, whose country represents a group of dozens of developing states, pushed back against western proposals that tie aid for vulnerable nations hit by climate change to contributions by emerging economies and tougher emissions rules. Sherry Rehman told delegates at the...
The Associated Press

Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms

An impassioned plea for climate justice and compensation for vulnerable nations from a 10-year-old Ghanaian activist moved staid and stalled diplomats to their feet Friday. Nakeeyat Dramani Sam scolded delegates at this year’s U.N. climate talks, saying they would act faster to rein in global warming if they were her age.
BBC

Skyroot: The private firms helping India aim high in space

"We started with a leap of faith." That's what Naga Bharath Daka says when asked about Skyroot Aerospace, the Indian space-tech start-up he co-founded with a colleague in 2018. Inspired by the promise offered by the space sector, he and fellow engineer Pawan Chandana left their secure government jobs at...
US News and World Report

United States at Risk of Tight Electric Supplies This Winter -NERC

(Reuters) -A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday. Those reliability concerns stem from higher peak demand projections, generator retirements, generator vulnerability to extreme weather and fuel...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy