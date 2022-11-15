ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Dead In Friday Night Collision

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Department Takes Part In National Drug Take-Back Day

The Petaluma Police Department collected hundreds of pounds of medication in only a matter of hours after hosting a local prescription drug take back drop-off location. Announced on Saturday, police said they participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in late October to encourage residents to get rid of any unnecessary medications in their house.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping, Searching For Vehicle

OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Engage In 2 Separate Vehicle Pursuits

Police in Petaluma arrested two people last week in separate vehicle pursuits, police said in a statement Saturday. The first incident occurred on Nov. 16 near Casa Grande High School, when a driver accelerated past an officer outside Casa Grande High School going about 80 mph in a zone with a speed limit of 30 mph.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

5 killed in wrong-way Northern California highway crash

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Five people, including three children, were killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three...
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

Noelia Corzo Declares Victory In County Supervisor Race

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat up for grabs in last week's election will be held by school board trustee and social worker Noelia Corzo, who declared victory Thursday. Corzo, who works with people with developmental disabilities and was serving her second term as a trustee...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man Injured In Potrero Hill Shooting Thursday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Asking For Help Locating Suspect Wanted For October Homicide

OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an October homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., according to the Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred on Oct....
OAKLAND, CA

