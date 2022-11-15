Read full article on original website
Related
theindustry.fashion
Early Christmas shopping helps UK retail sales rebound in October
UK retailers saw a slight recovery in sales last month in the run up to Christmas but they still remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes increased by 0.6% in October, following a 1.5% drop in September, which had been affected by closures linked to the Queen’s funeral.
theindustry.fashion
Major department stores among the biggest beneficiaries of new business rates regime
Iconic British department stores like Harrods and Selfridges will see their business rates bills slashed by up to half as a result of the Treasury's new package of support revealed in yesterday's Autumn Statement. As part of the new budget, the Treasury announced a shake-up to business rates which will...
theindustry.fashion
Farfetch in-store revenue boosts mixed Q3 results
Farfetch has released its financial results for the third quarter ending 30 September 2022, revealing a £3.4 million ($4.1 million) loss in adjusted EBITDA. Revenue was up 1.9% to £497.7 million ($593.4 million), driven by a 1.6% increase in digital platform revenue and 39.7% rise in in-store revenue, offset by a 2.1% drop in brand platform revenue.
theindustry.fashion
TFG among those considering a bid for Joules
TFG London, parent of Whistles and Hobbs, is reported to be among those considering a bid for fashion and lifestyle brand Joules which was placed into administration on 16 November. According to Sky News, TFG London, which is part of South African retail empire The Foschini Group, had been in...
Comments / 0