Boulder, CO

cuindependent.com

Colorado falls to UMass at the Myrtle Beach Invitational

The University of Colorado Boulder men’s basketball team fell short against Massachusetts in the Myrtle Beach Invitational at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. Colorado now holds a 2-2 record and continues its preparations as the team approaches the start of Pac-12 play. The game against UMass was a...
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

University plans to improve alert system, expand reach off campus

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story misreported that officials used a new system to alert people of a crime on Oct. 29. The alerting system is the same, but the protocol has changed to include the expansion of the boundaries in which alerts are sent. It has since been clarified.
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

Community members focus on resilience ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance

The University of Colorado Boulder Pride Office and Out Boulder County, an organization that advocates and provides support for members of the LGBTQ+ community in Boulder County, provide different ways for community members to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance. Out Boulder County will partner with the Office of Justice, Equity,...
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

Police reopen Folsom Street after large crash, campus on delayed start

At 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the University of Colorado Boulder announced it would be operating on a delayed schedule and campus would open at 10 a.m. in an alert sent to all university community members. All in-person or remote classes taking place before 10 a.m. are canceled, while...
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
BOULDER, CO

