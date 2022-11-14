Read full article on original website
Related
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Predictions
'The White Lotus: Sicily' Season 2 Episode 4 returns to HBO on Nov. 20, and here's what we predict might transpire.
thedigitalfix.com
National Treasure Edge of History release date, plot, cast, more
What is the National Treasure: Edge of History release date? We all know and love the classic National Treasure movies, which follow the Gates family, led by Nicolas Cage, as they uncover and preserve lost treasures that are important to the history of America. The adventure movie franchise produced two...
Collider
'Reacher' Season 1 Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date
Following a very successful inaugural season and a confirmation that a second season is on the way, Prime Video's Reacher Season One is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on December 13, 2022. The television show adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series will soon be within reach in the comfort of fans' homes.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
How to watch the new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies this weekend (11/11-11/13)
Three new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and one Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas will debut this weekend, Nov. 11-13. New “Countdown to Christmas” movies air at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on the Hallmark Channel. New “Miracles of Christmas” movies air at 10 p.m. Saturdays on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
wegotthiscovered.com
Star of the new ‘Exorcist’ reboot teases a ‘really scary’ story
Nothing is holy nor sacred in Hollywood, with The Exorcist the next in line to get rebooted but its star Leslie Odom Jr. promises a worthy return to the franchise. The Exorcist has lived in relative peace and quiet since its very poor sequel and subsequently much better threequel, but the vultures of Hollywood aren’t ready to let a good, milkable property expire. Get ready for more exorcism madness, with Universal greenlighting a new trilogy of films.
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
This Christmas — release date, cast, plot, first look, and all about the new festive movie
This Christmas is a festive feelgood movie arriving on Sky Cinema and stars Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario.
New Christmas Movies That Premiere in November 2022
Christmas movies will begin dropping any day now and we've got quite a few new ones you cannot miss. Some of these will be found on streaming services, while others will debut on the big screen and even some on their own cable network.
IGN
The Apology - Exclusive Trailer
Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge. From writer-director Alison Star Locke, The Apology will open in n theaters and stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+ on December 16, 2022.
Collider
Watch 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene Unearthed From John Hughes' Archives [Exclusive]
Fans of John Hughes movies don’t really need reasons to revisit some of his most famous titles during the holiday season, but it doesn’t hurt to give them an incentive anyway. 80s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a brand-new Digital 4K and 4K Ultra HD edition, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. In order to tease fans for its extensive bonus content, TK shared with Collider a deleted scene that is part of a huge slate of never-before-seen footage that amounts to over an hour of fun.
Netflix’s ‘Inside Man’ Cast, Character Guide, and Where You’ve Seen Them Before
Take a look at the full cast of 'Inside Man' on Netflix and where you might recognize them from, plus a description of each character.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Smile’ director shares the short film that inspired the smash hit horror
It’s been just over a month since Parker Finn’s Smile hit theaters and cursed horror fanatics with an ear-to-ear grin. With a budget of just $17 million, Smile managed to gross $210 million worldwide and it’s still showing in select theaters globally, so that number could still climb in the coming weeks.
The New Alien Movie Has Found Its Lead In A Mare Of Easttown Actor
There's a new Alien movie coming, and a Mare of Easttown actor is being lined up as the lead.
Collider
From 'Jumanji' to 'Ghostbusters', 11 Cartoon Series Based On Iconic Live-Action Feature Films
Have you ever seen a cartoon that looked so familiar that you know you have seen it before? There is just something about it that looks like something you’ve seen already, but maybe differently? Well, several movies have built such strong followings that it was decided to turn them into cartoon series.
Radio Silence To Direct New ‘Escape From New York’ Movie For 20th Century Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Hot directing team Radio Silence will next helm the reboot of Escape From New York for 20th Century Studios. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman will produce the film along with Radio Silence. Original filmmaker John Carpenter will serve as executive producer of the film, which is a Studiocanal library title; the French company will hold distribution rights in several territories. The Picture Company has an overall deal with Studiocanal. Word is quiet on the approach for the film, but sources say a writer search is underway. Radio Silence is made up of filmmaking team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella. Its last film, a...
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration: release date, cast and everything we know about the special event
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration commemorates the movie’s 1992 Oscar nomination and win. Here’s everything we know about the special event.
Comments / 0