CNOOC Starts Production From First 3M Gas Field
CNOOC has announced that the MDA Gas Field, the largest gas field within the 3M Project in Indonesia, has started production. — Chinese government-owned oil company CNOOC Limited has announced that the MDA Gas Field, the largest gas field within the 3M Project in Indonesia, has started production. The...
Galp Chooses New Chairman Of Executive Committee
Galp has informed that its Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Filipe Silva to the position of Chairman of the Executive Committee. — Oil and gas company Galp has informed that its Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Filipe Silva to the position of Chairman of the Executive Committee.
Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables
A full paradigm shift to reach net zero by 2050 is still not possible but governments and their policies are accelerating the development of renewables, Westwood said. — The global energy crisis has been brewing since the last quarter of 2021, caused by a mix of factors, including resurgent demand after the lifting of lockdown, bad weather, and disruptions to supply chains. It is impacting all areas of the energy market and all geographies.
