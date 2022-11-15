A full paradigm shift to reach net zero by 2050 is still not possible but governments and their policies are accelerating the development of renewables, Westwood said. — The global energy crisis has been brewing since the last quarter of 2021, caused by a mix of factors, including resurgent demand after the lifting of lockdown, bad weather, and disruptions to supply chains. It is impacting all areas of the energy market and all geographies.

