Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
KTBS
Natchitoches welcomes KTBS 3 Community Caravan ahead of the holidays
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great road trip on Thursday. We've been featuring Natchitoches, Louisiana this week. The town and the people there have a lot to offer, especially during the holiday season. The Spirit of Christmas is spreading in the City of Lights ahead of the 96th Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival. If you haven't visited Natchitoches lately, you'll definitely want to put it on your to-do list.
KTBS
Shreveport vacant building catches fire again, investigation underway
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department battled a blaze Saturday morning at a commercial building near downtown Shreveport. KTBS was on the scene as multiple units responded to the building at Culpepper Street and Van Loan Street. That building has reportedly caught fire several times this year. A 62-year-old...
KTBS
Shreveport Symphony adds Latin flavor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Music and film come together this weekend for a celebration of culture. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents its Latin Nights concert. It features Aldo Lopez Gavila. Conductor Michael Butterman tells us what to expect.
KTBS
Final KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of the season receives tons of holiday cheers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Justice Wilk, 8, had quite a blast as she made a victory run through Walmart on Airline Drive this Thursday as our last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner for the 2022 holiday season. Justice is a 2nd grader at Doyline Elementary in Doyline, Louisiana. After a...
KTBS
Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled
NATCHITOCHES, La. – A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The...
KTBS
Georgia man killed in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Mansfield claimed the life of a Georgia man. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Oxford Road near Kyle Porter Road. State police said Damien Milligan, 42, of McDonough, Ga., was traveling south on Oxford Road in his 2019 Ram pickup when he went off the road and hit the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. Milligan's truck caught on fire after impact.
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Haughton High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Haughton High School Friday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show.
KTBS
Consumer Tips: Getting Your Kitchen Ready for Holiday Cooking
SHREVEPORT, La. - the holiday season is approaching and that means we're all going to spend more time in the kitchen. Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Consumer Tips, is here to walk us through how to get our kitchens ready for holiday cooking.
KTBS
Friday Football Fever forecast
Cold weather is expected for all of the playoff games across the ArkLaTex. Rain is not expected. Expect temperatures in the 30s for the games near McCurtain county. Farther south close to Texarkana, temperatures in the 40s are forecast. Around Shreveport/Bossier City, it will also be in the 40s this...
KTBS
Shreveport Guardsman named top regional recruiter
NEW ORLEANS – Sgt. Christian Knoll, a 24-year-old Louisiana Army National Guardsman (LAARNG) originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was named the top National Guard recruiter in the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group for region five for fiscal year 2022. "We are extremely proud of Sgt. Knoll's accomplishments,” said Col. Marc Prymek,...
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
KTBS
Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU's final home game
NATCHITOCHES, La. – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and...
KTBS
East St. John @ Haughton
East St. John - 35 Haughton - 21 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
KTBS
What the Tech?: Protecting your purchases from porch pirates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The USPS is warning people not to drop off mail those blue mailboxes after a certain time, since the holidays always bring a surge of mail thefts. Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker breaks down the best way to prevent porch pirates and mailbox muggers.
KTBS
Crimefighters would take over city's Real Time Crime Center under councilman's plan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Questions about personnel qualifications and political influence are prompting a city councilman to propose moving the city's Real Time Crime Center under the police department. The center opened in August last year and is a staffed by civilians under the city's information technology office. They monitor a...
KTBS
Natchitoches police arrest mother for improper supervision of a minor
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a mother for not properly supervising her young son who was arrested three times within a five-day period this month. Christina Simmons, 38, of Natchitoches, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of improper supervision of a minor. She was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
KTBS
BPPJ approves new noise ordinance aimed at oil and gas operations
BENTON, La. -- Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish Police Jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry...
KTBS
Shooting in Converse under investigation
CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
KTBS
Marshall's Citi Trends alleged suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot
AVINGER, Texas — The man accused of shooting two people at the Citi Trends in Marshall in June died Thursday due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said a bond warrant was issued for Montrel Hatton after he failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. The Harrison...
Comments / 0