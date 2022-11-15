Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
West Virginia 92, Penn 58
PENN (1-4) Spinoso 3-7 1-6 7, Martz 4-8 0-0 10, McMullen 1-3 1-2 4, Monroe 2-7 0-0 4, Slajchert 7-17 4-4 20, Lorca-Lloyd 1-3 2-4 4, Holland 2-6 1-2 6, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Charles 1-4 0-0 3, Moshkovitz 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Laczkowski 0-1 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 9-18 58.
Titusville Herald
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Titusville Herald
No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
Titusville Herald
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
Titusville Herald
Gas prices decline in NJ, around nation with oil price drop
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined in New Jersey and around the country ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend as crude prices continued their decline due to market uncertainty, particularly as regards supply and demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas...
Titusville Herald
Alabama State faces Pittsburgh on 4-game road skid
Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hits the road against Pittsburgh looking to stop its four-game road skid. Pittsburgh went 11-21 overall last season while going 8-11 at home. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.
Titusville Herald
HAWAI'I 79, HAWAII PACIFIC 55
Percentages: FG .367, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Dearborn 2-2, Moore 1-2, Sanchez 1-3, Chandler 1-5, Nageli 0-1, Kimura 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Ng 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pellicci). Turnovers: 10 (Chandler 2, Chapman 2, Moore 2, Sanchez 2, Dusanic, Russo). Steals: 4 (Chandler,...
