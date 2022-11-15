ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees

The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
The Penny Hoarder

How to Get Cash From an ATM With a Credit Card

For most credit card users, being able to withdraw cash from an ATM seems like a revelation. After all, who wouldn’t want to take advantage of being able to borrow cash from their credit card now and again when money gets low in your bank account?. But getting cash...
Business Insider

4 reasons why you should use a credit card instead of a debit card

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Using a debit card instead of...
Money

7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Best for Co-BorrowersBest for Shorter Credit HistoriesBest for Flexibility with Repayment TermsBest for the Armed ForcesBest for Same-Day Funding. LendingPointLending ClubUpgradeOneMain FinancialNavy Federal Credit UnionRocket Loans. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
The Penny Hoarder

What Is a Good APR for a Credit Card?

Tons of tools exist to help you compare credit card offers side by side. But what exactly are you looking for? How can you tell what’s a good offer for you?. A credit card’s APR is often the most commonly promoted feature of a card, and it’s the one feature that you can easily compare across cards. Here’s how to recognize what is a good APR versus a bad one and choose the card that’s right for you.
CNET

Should You Sign Up for Credit Card Autopay?

Missing your monthly credit card payment can be a financially costly move. Not only will your issuer charge a fee, it can have a seriously negative effect on your credit score. But gone are the days of having to write a check and mailing it out. You can now pay your credit card statement online and automate the process by having a payment automatically sent from a checking account or savings account. Autopay can help you better manage your finances, stay on top of your bills and protect your credit score. Here's everything you need to know.
The Penny Hoarder

The 8 Best Low Interest Credit Cards of November 2022

Credit cards can be an excellent way to front the money you need for purchases (and earn some rewards in the process). However, dealing with credit cards means working around their biggest downside — interest. Low-interest credit cards can help solve this problem — and so can paying off...
CNET

Does Applying for a Credit Card Hurt Your Credit?

Applying for a new credit card can affect your credit score in a few different ways. If a lender does a hard inquiry, it will lower your score by a few points -- but there are other implications beyond that upfront impact. It's important to understand how the process works so you can pick the best strategy for your circumstances.
CNET

What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?

The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
GOBankingRates

Experts: 3 Ways To Improve Your Credit Using a Credit Card

Credit cards are a useful tool so long as you know how to use them. They make it just as easy to build good credit as they do to build bad credit. And your credit, good or bad, will affect whether you’re able to afford a home or rent an apartment. It can affect the percentage of interest you pay and your ability to get a loan. If you haven’t thought about your credit report before, now might be the time to start. GOBankingRates asked the experts, and these are their top 3 tips for using your credit to establish good credit.
CNET

How to Maximize Your Credit Card Cash Back

Cash-back credit cards are a great way to earn rewards on your spending. There are three primary types of cash-back rewards -- flat-rate, cash-back and rotating category -- and you'll need to weigh the different tiers of fees, welcome bonuses and rewards categories for each. The best way to maximize your cash-back potential is to carefully choose a card that suits your specific budget, spending habits and financial goals.
WPXI Pittsburgh

CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Paying down credit card debt

Americans owe nearly $900 billion in credit card debt, according to the Federal Reserve of New York. “Inflation has stretched household budgets in a way that we haven’t seen in a long, long time. And a couple of the consequences of that are more and more households are running down the savings that have been built up during the pandemic and running up the credit card debt that had been paid down during the pandemic,” said Bankrate C.F.O. Greg McBride.
CNET

Credit Card Churning Explained

Credit card churning is a high-risk, high-reward strategy of opening a new credit account to earn its welcome bonus and then closing the card to move on to the next. Credit card issuers use welcome bonuses to attract new cardholders and reward them for spending a certain amount with their new card. They are typically a one-time bonus, but can offer a ton of value.
Fox Business

Credit card balances see largest annual jump in more than 20 years

Americans feeling the squeeze from months of persistently high inflation are increasingly leaning on credit cards, according to new data showing balances surged year over year in the third quarter by the highest percentage in over two decades. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt...

