Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
This Mabank, TX Mansion Could Be a Stunning Vacation Rental Property
While I realize I don’t have the money to turn this beautiful property in Mabank, Texas into a vacation rental property, I believe it could make someone a lot of money if they wanted to look at it as an investment. When I was looking through the real estate photos online my first thought was that this place looks like a high-end resort.
Amazing Job by This Dollar General Employee in Longview, TX Inspired Praise
It seems that when people speak out online, quite often their comments tend to be negative. And honestly, some things need to be ranted about…so we GET IT. At the same time, that means when someone goes out of their way to give a positive shoutout, that person must’ve made a really good impression.
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill
Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
The National Chains Tyler, Texas Folks Want Mixed with Their Favorite Local Businesses
We love our locally owned businesses in East Texas. It's the perfect way to support our hard working neighbors. We also like our variety in East Texas. That means that visiting a national chain is also okay to do. There are many national chains that East Texan's want to come to the area to shop or dine at.
2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days
We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
Police Investigate Several Purse Snatching Incidents at Big Box Stores in Texas
A news story coming out of Frisco, Texas recently confirms police are currently investigating several incidents of "purse snatching" at various big box stores in the area. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores in Tyler, Longview, and all around East Texas?
Suggestions on a Safe Place to Park a Semi in the Tyler, Texas Area
We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX
One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
This is What the New Smith County Courthouse Will Look Like [VIDEO]
It's a plan that's been in the works for over two decades: Building a new Smith County Courthouse in Tyler, Texas that can properly and beautifully serve the people for at least 75 years. And now, as we've finally arrived at a place where the proposal was passed, we can...
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
20 of the Restaurants Near Tyler, TX Offering Thanksgiving Food Options
If you live in or around Tyler, Texas and you're thinking you may want to spend less time cooking and more time with friends and family this year, then why not consider ordering your Thanksgiving Dinner from one of these great restaurants?. Here's the thing: I gotta tell ya,as much...
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
Adopt a Dog for Free or Foster One This Saturday in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas has an event this weekend for you.
Holiday Cooking: Learning This was a Total Game-Changer for Me
I have never looked more forward to a cozy Thanksgiving here at home near Tyler, Texas. I have a feeling many of us are sincerely looking forward to getting together with family and friends. NOTHING can stop my level of excitement about this year's Thanksgiving holiday. One of the things...
Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy
In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
Dear Veterans, Thank You for Your Service–Today and Every Day
To all of our local heroes in Tyler, Longview, Jackson, Lindale, Kilgore, Hallsville, and all over East Texas--thank you for your service. Not just today. But every day. Every time I look at these photos of my grandfather Roy, I stop and ponder. I look at him at such a young age and try to imagine him on the days these photos were taken. My grandmother, too. Marjorie.
Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash
Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0