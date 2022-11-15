ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

This Mabank, TX Mansion Could Be a Stunning Vacation Rental Property

While I realize I don’t have the money to turn this beautiful property in Mabank, Texas into a vacation rental property, I believe it could make someone a lot of money if they wanted to look at it as an investment. When I was looking through the real estate photos online my first thought was that this place looks like a high-end resort.
MABANK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill

Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days

We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Suggestions on a Safe Place to Park a Semi in the Tyler, Texas Area

We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX

One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife

There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Adopt a Dog for Free or Foster One This Saturday in Tyler, Texas

Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas has an event this weekend for you.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy

In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Dear Veterans, Thank You for Your Service–Today and Every Day

To all of our local heroes in Tyler, Longview, Jackson, Lindale, Kilgore, Hallsville, and all over East Texas--thank you for your service. Not just today. But every day. Every time I look at these photos of my grandfather Roy, I stop and ponder. I look at him at such a young age and try to imagine him on the days these photos were taken. My grandmother, too. Marjorie.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash

Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

