The airline passengers getting ‘unacceptable’ treatment
As most people are excited to get back into the air, travelers with disabilities are finding things rather more difficult. Delays, snafus, even lost and damaged luggage? Welcome to the world of travelers with disabilities, who’ve been dealing with all this for years. “It’s definitely got worse since the...
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, ‘looks forward’ to welcoming Sweden and Finland in NATO
Russia and Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantLloyd Austin has defended the continued U.S. support to Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia.
IAEA warns whoever was behind ‘powerful explosions’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is ‘playing with fire’
Powerful explosions rocked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this weekend, renewing concerns that fighting so close to the facility could cause a nuclear accident. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that whoever was responsible for the attacks was “playing with fire,” reiterating...
