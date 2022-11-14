ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman caught on video stealing at 7-Eleven

A Leesburg woman who was caught on video putting items in her purse and leaving a 7-Eleven store in Leesburg without paying for them. Leesburg police officers were dispatched last week to the store located at 737 South 14th Street regarding a theft which had occurred on Nov. 6. The officers were shown a security video in which a woman was observed placing $25.16 worth of items in her purse. The video showed the woman, who was identified as 38-year-old Amber Hall, paying for some items, but not those she had concealed in her purse, according to an arrest report.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Fired Dunkin’ Donuts worker says ex-boss pulled a knife on him

A Dunkin’ Donuts manager is accused of pulling a bagel knife on an employee he had just fired. Sergio Alejandro Leon, 45, of Davenport, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the incident, which happened around Nov. 9 at the store at 511 U.S. Hwy. 27 in Clermont.
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Lake County detectives make arrest for man's fentanyl death

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made for a man's death in Lake County. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Harry Cooper, 38, was found dead inside a bedroom on Jun. 25 in Lady Lake. Medical examiners determined Cooper's death was caused by an accidental fentanyl...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

DUI suspect on bicycle stops for a beer on the way to jail

An Illinois bicyclist who claims to have an autoimmune disease that requires him to drink beer got a Groveland police officer to stop and let him have one while on the way to jail last week. At around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a man in...
GROVELAND, FL
WCJB

Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms

A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
OCALA, FL
positivelyosceola.com

22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
APOPKA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Jealous girlfriend allegedly starts fight with another woman in Leesburg

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she allegedly started a fight with another woman she accused of talking to a man. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mike Street shortly after midnight Nov. 8, when they received a call that 32-year-old Renisha Annette Wallace had attacked two women.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Camaro-driving man popped for DUI in Subway parking lot

A Mount Dora man was charged with DUI during a traffic stop in the Subway parking lot. At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a white Chevrolet Camaro failing to stay within its lane on U.S. Highway 441 near Bay Street. The corporal followed the Camaro east on Highway 441 until it crossed four lanes of traffic to make a right turn onto Donnelly Street. A traffic stop was initiated and the Camaro pulled into the parking lot of Subway, 18870 U.S. Hwy. 441, according to the sheriff’s office report.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Downtown Orlando bike officer dragged by driver fleeing traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — A downtown Orlando bike officer was injured Wednesday after police said they were dragged by a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop. Orlando police said the bike officer made the traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver was outside of his vehicle, but refused to cooperate and a struggle ensued.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 14 and 15

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 14. Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

