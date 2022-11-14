A Leesburg woman who was caught on video putting items in her purse and leaving a 7-Eleven store in Leesburg without paying for them. Leesburg police officers were dispatched last week to the store located at 737 South 14th Street regarding a theft which had occurred on Nov. 6. The officers were shown a security video in which a woman was observed placing $25.16 worth of items in her purse. The video showed the woman, who was identified as 38-year-old Amber Hall, paying for some items, but not those she had concealed in her purse, according to an arrest report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO