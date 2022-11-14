Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman caught on video stealing at 7-Eleven
A Leesburg woman who was caught on video putting items in her purse and leaving a 7-Eleven store in Leesburg without paying for them. Leesburg police officers were dispatched last week to the store located at 737 South 14th Street regarding a theft which had occurred on Nov. 6. The officers were shown a security video in which a woman was observed placing $25.16 worth of items in her purse. The video showed the woman, who was identified as 38-year-old Amber Hall, paying for some items, but not those she had concealed in her purse, according to an arrest report.
leesburg-news.com
Fired Dunkin’ Donuts worker says ex-boss pulled a knife on him
A Dunkin’ Donuts manager is accused of pulling a bagel knife on an employee he had just fired. Sergio Alejandro Leon, 45, of Davenport, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the incident, which happened around Nov. 9 at the store at 511 U.S. Hwy. 27 in Clermont.
villages-news.com
Woman wanted on Maryland DUI warrant arrested after traffic stop in Lady Lake
A woman wanted on a Maryland drunk driving warrant was arrested after a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Morgan Rene Fagan, 41, of Leesburg, was driving a vehicle at about 4 a.m. Monday when she was pulled over on Teague Trail, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Lake County detectives make arrest for man's fentanyl death
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made for a man's death in Lake County. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Harry Cooper, 38, was found dead inside a bedroom on Jun. 25 in Lady Lake. Medical examiners determined Cooper's death was caused by an accidental fentanyl...
leesburg-news.com
DUI suspect on bicycle stops for a beer on the way to jail
An Illinois bicyclist who claims to have an autoimmune disease that requires him to drink beer got a Groveland police officer to stop and let him have one while on the way to jail last week. At around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a man in...
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms
A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
Lost your cell at EDC? Backpack full of stolen phones recovered, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you went to Electric Daisy Carnival and got separated from your cell phone, the Orlando Police Department might be looking for you. OPD said investigators are working to identify the owners of more than 70 cellphones that were stolen during last weekend’s EDC event at Camping World Stadium.
positivelyosceola.com
22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
Orlando police looking for owners of 70 phones stolen from EDC
If you partied too hard at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival last weekend and your phone went missing, the Orlando police want to hear from you.
WESH
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
leesburg-news.com
Jealous girlfriend allegedly starts fight with another woman in Leesburg
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she allegedly started a fight with another woman she accused of talking to a man. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mike Street shortly after midnight Nov. 8, when they received a call that 32-year-old Renisha Annette Wallace had attacked two women.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
leesburg-news.com
Camaro-driving man popped for DUI in Subway parking lot
A Mount Dora man was charged with DUI during a traffic stop in the Subway parking lot. At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a white Chevrolet Camaro failing to stay within its lane on U.S. Highway 441 near Bay Street. The corporal followed the Camaro east on Highway 441 until it crossed four lanes of traffic to make a right turn onto Donnelly Street. A traffic stop was initiated and the Camaro pulled into the parking lot of Subway, 18870 U.S. Hwy. 441, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Police: Downtown Orlando bike officer dragged by driver fleeing traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A downtown Orlando bike officer was injured Wednesday after police said they were dragged by a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop. Orlando police said the bike officer made the traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver was outside of his vehicle, but refused to cooperate and a struggle ensued.
DeLand law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department have teamed up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of DeLand. This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area. DeLand Police...
click orlando
40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 14 and 15
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 14. Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
click orlando
Ocala man, 45, killed in Marion County motorcycle crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. off County Road 464, south of Hickory Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last...
