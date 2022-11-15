Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Comic Relief: Musk kills comedy
I started this semester off absolutely elated to have a column dedicated to comedy. Finally, I could write about what I’m passionate about. Then, I got caught up with profiles and events and a couple of (painful) emergency listicles. Add my editor duties on top of that, and my beautiful little column fell through the cracks. However, I knew it was time for a resurrection to pay my respects to a very special man, the king of comedy, Elon Musk.
What Twitter knows about you – and what you can do about it
Sure, you've given Twitter some of your personal information. But did you know it has already inferred some details about you?
