The price action displayed by top altcoins in recent times has yet to be encouraging with the market’s erratic price movement after a cascading effect suffered by FTX led to many altcoins, including the price of Ethereum (ETH), battling for survival. The Domino effect of the FTX saga and other huge investors has left the market at a standstill as the market has yet to make a major move. Still, there have been some great price movements by these top 4 altcoins lately despite the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market, leading to much fear about where the market could be headed. (Data from Binance)

2 DAYS AGO