Litecoin Shows Bullish Signs As Price Eyes $70; Will Bulls Push To This Region?
LTC’s price shows bullish signs as price holds above its range channel showing signs to rally high as FTX fiascos continue. LTC’s price trades above $60 with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. LTC’s price bounces from a low of...
Quant Wallet Holders Reach More Than 90,000 – Time To Buy QNT?
Quant (QNT) may not be like the Bitcoin and some of its fellow altcoins like Ethereum, Dogecoin and even Shiba Inu in terms of social dominance but it is silently making its move to be included among the list of must-have crypto assets right now. The cryptocurrency, ranking 32nd in...
Why Bitcoin Is Not At Risk Of Knocking $10,000 If Grayscale Increases Selling Pressure
The crypto market has seen extreme selling pressure over the past week, with Bitcoin recording a fresh yearly low below its current levels. The number one crypto by market cap is entangled in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its subsequent fallout. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
Chiliz Continues To Trend Higher Amidst World Cup Fever; Is $0.4 Possible?
CHZ’s price shows bullish signs as price breaks out above its range channel showing signs to rally high as FTX fiascos continue. CHZ’s price trades above $0.25 with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. CHZ’s price bounces from a low...
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
Top 4 Altcoins That Defy The FTX Fiasco – TWT, LTC, GMX, CHZ
The price action displayed by top altcoins in recent times has yet to be encouraging with the market’s erratic price movement after a cascading effect suffered by FTX led to many altcoins, including the price of Ethereum (ETH), battling for survival. The Domino effect of the FTX saga and other huge investors has left the market at a standstill as the market has yet to make a major move. Still, there have been some great price movements by these top 4 altcoins lately despite the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market, leading to much fear about where the market could be headed. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: 130k BTC Just Flowed Into Binance
On-chain data shows the crypto exchange Binance has just received Bitcoin inflows of 130k BTC, a sign that may be bearish for the price of the crypto. Binance’s Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Has Sharply Spiked Up Over Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance...
Why Binance And Top Crypto Exchanges Halt Transactions With Solana Stablecoins
Binance and other top crypto exchanges halted stablecoin deposits from the Solana (SOL) blockchain. The companies released an official statement claiming that the measure will be temporary, but it could have harmful implications for the SOL ecosystem. Solana (SOL) trades at $13.5, with a 5% loss in the last 24...
Bitcoin Cash On Downward Motion Since Breaching $105 Level – Here’s Why
There has been significant sideways fluctuation in the price of bitcoin recently, and it is currently trading in the $16,541 area. However, Bitcoin Cash, a spinoff of BTC, has seen its value drop after passing through the $105 threshold. BCH may need BTC for a rally, as there is a...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is the Recovery Just Getting Started?
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above the $16,750 resistance zone. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it settles above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is slowly gaining pace from the $16,350 and $16,000 support levels. The price is trading above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sink On FTX Fallout, The Hideaways (HDWY) Announces Price Rise
Hampering fear almost swept Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the wake of the failure of FTX, one of the largest exchanges worldwide. Analysts have stated that the pain on SOL and SHIB could continue to intensify until 2023, shoving holders to The Hideaways (HDWY) as a way to recover their portfolios with an upcoming price rise.
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes at the Meme forefront – Can Utility Token Oryen compete with the popular competition?
Many cryptocurrency investors are looking for a profitable and safe investment opportunity. Unfortunately, only a few projects consistently showed these attributes throughout the year, which resulted in a decline in crypto activity. Due to falling prices, investors have also been staying away from the markets. However, a new staking platform called Oryen burst onto the scene, offering a static APY of 90%.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is steady on its growth path as Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO) finally climb
The world of decentralized finance and crypto is one of the fastest-changing, and every day shows a new winner, and nothing seems to remain constant. However, the growth trend of the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is stable, and the only change is how much it has climbed upwards! Today we will compare Snowfall to the two crypto projects on the rise, Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO). Both are old players in the crypto sphere but have less to offer than the Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Crypto Exchanges Record Massive Outflow Of Bitcoin, What Does This Indicate?
The growth of Bitcoin and crypto exchanges over the years reflects the industry’s evolution. Exchanges have been the most critical businesses supporting the blockchain and crypto protocols. In addition, the exchanges, led by the top figures in the industry, house most of the iconic brands in the crypto ecosystem.
LEO Token Records Positive Moves While Crypto Market Struggles
LEO, the native token of the Bitfinex exchange, has recorded positive gains as the crypto market struggles to gain footing. The utility token saw a price increase of 4.24% on the day. It also enjoyed an impressive 11% surge in the last 7 days. LEO’s price surge comes as rival...
Multicoin Expects FTX Contagion To Hold Industry In Its Grips For Weeks To Come
In a letter to its investors, one of the industry’s most notable crypto venture firms, Multcoin Capital, has revealed its thesis for the coming weeks. Managing partners Kyle Samani and Tushar Jain write in a 3,400-word letter that the FTX fiasco does not spell doom for the crypto industry, as critics like Peter Schiff and Nassim Taleb recently did.
Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon
The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
What Are the Crypto Projects That Can Follow the “Not Your Keys, Not Your Money” Positive Trend as TWT?
TWT is one of the few projects that are performing well in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. As more users flee exchanges for crypto wallets, TWT records a 106% uptick on the weekly charts. The anomalous behavior in the bear market proves that utility-rich projects will always be in demand.
Chainlink (LINK) Performs Poorly Amidst Market Uncertainty
Chainlink (LINK), the leading oracle network, normally performs on the day following the market downturn. LINK has experienced a 1.58% increase in the last 24 hours, trading at $6.22. Overall, LINK has recorded over 12% loss in the weekly chart. The token had surged higher in the day, reaching a local high of $6.38 before retracting.
OKB Token Records Higher Gains Amidst Crypto Market Volatility
OKB, the native token of the OKX Exchange, has recorded substantial gains today in a bearish crypto market. The utility token saw a price surge of 4.63% on the day, registering a local high of $20.80. It also surged over 11% on its weekly chart, joining the likes of Toncoin and Trust Wallet Token to lead the market in gains.
