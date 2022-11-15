Read full article on original website
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
MotorTrend’s 2023 Car of the Year: Ride With Us Behind the Scenes
This was a welcome new experience for some of our judges. After experiencing triple-digit temperatures and driving 45 high-riding vehicles during last month's SUV of the Year program, the mid-80-degree weather and 22-variant (among 15 nameplates) vehicle lineup present for this year's MotorTrend Car of the Year summit seemed like a walk in the park. Despite the small field, enthusiasm was abundant: As just one example, associate editor and newbie judge Billy Rehbock almost cut short his European vacation so he could make it to COTY on time. Yes, our passion runs deep.
Custom 1993 Honda Civic EG6: Finding the Keeper
We've all had that friend. You know the one that can't keep a car or maintain a build as it gets close to the finish line - always changing their mind at the last minute and never satisfied. That's basically Tim Grace in a nutshell. He's had over 100 cars (mostly Honda/Acura) over the years and of that lot, very few were ever completed and fully enjoyed. He admits that the running joke amongst his group of friends was just how soon he'd part ways with this 1993 Honda Civic SiR. For some reason, though, this one stuck and after three years and thousands of miles up and down the East coast, it's still under his care.
The Genesis G90 Is the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year
Cars are becoming a niche commodity. Once the dominant form of family transportation, the "car" as we once knew it now toes the endangered segment list. Just 11 years ago we enjoyed our biggest COTY field ever, at 35 entrants—triple the number of SUV contestants that year. Four years later, new SUVs outnumbered cars (by one), and now for 2023 they more than doubled our COTY field. And as cars get rarer, they're also becoming rarified. The few remaining producers of mainstream econoboxes, compacts, and midsize sedans fielded no newcomers this year. In their place was a roster of mostly sporty or luxurious contestants. Among them, one outshone its own competitive set to a degree we don't always see in our Of The Year contests: the 2023 Genesis G90.
Fiat Plans for 2024 500e In U.S. Are Expensive and Experimental
The Fiat 500e is returning to North America in 2024 as an unapologetically cute—and expensive—electric vehicle that will test the waters for the higher-volume EVs to come from the 14 brands under the Stellantis umbrella. The current Fiat 500e was launched in Europe in late 2020, so it...
Why Is This Dirty, Priceless Ferrari Daytona Sitting in a Museum?
Can you imagine writing a check for roughly $2 million for a car that is so filthy you'd probably want to wear a hazmat suit to inspect its interior? Things are a little upside-down in the barn-find world anyway, and when the car in question is a one-of-one variant of the legendary Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, it all makes a little more sense.
This 1,500-HP Eagle Talon TSi Proves the Numbers Don't Lie
It was 2011, at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, and Brad Gary sat in disbelief inside the white AWD 1995 Eagle Talon TSi he'd built into a low 9-second street/drag machine and driven to the track that night. He wasn't sitting at the line or in staging lanes, and his thoughts weren't about the competition so much as wondering if he was hurt, and how bad the damage to his car would prove to be. Brad, and the Talon he'd invested so many hopes, dreams, and dollars into for six long years, had just encountered an oil spill at 160 mph that sent him into the wall at the top end of the track.
This Massive Ascender 30A Adventure Truck is Perfect for a Luxurious Apocalypse
Have you turned on the news lately? Perhaps looked out the window? Social unrest runs rampant, we're slowly turning our planet into a giant microwave, and our best hope to colonize Mars can't even figure out Twitter's verification system. Maybe we just call it a day and get ready for the zombie apocalypse that will eventually sweep the globe. That means we're going to need a vehicle that's up to the task. Luckily, we think we found one at the LA Auto Show with the Ascender 30A adventure truck.
2023 BMW 330i First Drive: Scratching the Sport Sedan Surface
Gone are the days of the indomitable supremacy of the BMW 3 Series; it simply doesn't lord over the luxury compact sport sedan segment as it once did. BMW of late has been attempting to bring the 3 back to benchmark status, starting with the introduction of the current G20-generation 3 Series for the 2019 model year. We found the latest 3-er to be sporty and capable, even if its design was too restrained and its available M Sport suspension setup was punishingly stiff. But do those steps in the right direction continue with the G20 3 Series' mid-cycle update? We hopped behind the wheel of the newly updated 2023 BMW 330i to see if any progress toward redemption has been made.
2023 Mazda CX-50 Test-Drive Checklist: 5 Things to Consider Behind the Wheel
The salesperson throws you the keys to a new 2023 Mazda CX-50 and you sit in the driver's seat. Whoa. It's probably been years since you were behind the wheel of a new car, and here you are, butterflies in your stomach and a little overwhelmed. As your hands grasp the leather-wrapped steering wheel, one thought bubbles to the surface: What am I supposed to look for?
