France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris won’t wear rainbow armband at World Cup in Qatar

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will not wear a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband at the World Cup in Qatar, he has hinted.

The defending champions are one of 13 European nations to sign up to the ‘OneLove’ campaign against discrimination while in the host country where same-sex relationships are against the law.

Fifa rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body, although many - including England - have hinted they will defy the regulations in Qatar.

Asked on Monday about the initiative during a news conference at France's training ground, Lloris appeared skeptical.

"Before we start anything, we need the agreement of Fifa, the agreement of the (French) federation," Lloris said. "Of course, I have my personal opinion on the topic. And it's quite close to the (French federation) president's."

French federation president Noel Le Graet previously said he would prefer Lloris did not wear it because he does not want his country to lecture others.

"When we are in France, when we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture, and I will do the same when I go to Qatar, quite simply," Lloris said. "I can agree or disagree with their ideas, but I have to show respect."

Armbands are the latest battleground for players to push political messages linked to the World Cup hosted in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and the treatment of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has been a decade-long controversy.

The Tottenham goalkeeper, however, added that France players would likely join forces for a collective action in relation to the respect of human rights in Qatar.

"We can't remain insensitive to these issues. It will be done in a few days, or hours, we will see," Lloris said.

The French squad travel to Qatar on Wednesday before starting the defence of their title against Australia on 22 November. They also face Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.