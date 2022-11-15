ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris won’t wear rainbow armband at World Cup in Qatar

By Samuel Petrequin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRjSA_0jBD1LhB00

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will not wear a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband at the World Cup in Qatar, he has hinted.

The defending champions are one of 13 European nations to sign up to the ‘OneLove’ campaign against discrimination while in the host country where same-sex relationships are against the law.

Fifa rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body, although many - including England - have hinted they will defy the regulations in Qatar.

Asked on Monday about the initiative during a news conference at France's training ground, Lloris appeared skeptical.

"Before we start anything, we need the agreement of Fifa, the agreement of the (French) federation," Lloris said. "Of course, I have my personal opinion on the topic. And it's quite close to the (French federation) president's."

French federation president Noel Le Graet previously said he would prefer Lloris did not wear it because he does not want his country to lecture others.

"When we are in France, when we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture, and I will do the same when I go to Qatar, quite simply," Lloris said. "I can agree or disagree with their ideas, but I have to show respect."

Armbands are the latest battleground for players to push political messages linked to the World Cup hosted in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and the treatment of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has been a decade-long controversy.

The Tottenham goalkeeper, however, added that France players would likely join forces for a collective action in relation to the respect of human rights in Qatar.

"We can't remain insensitive to these issues. It will be done in a few days, or hours, we will see," Lloris said.

The French squad travel to Qatar on Wednesday before starting the defence of their title against Australia on 22 November. They also face Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate confirms England to take the knee at World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate has confirmed England will take the knee at the World Cup in Qatar.The Three Lions made the gesture against racism and inequality in 33 straight matches after football returned after the Covid-19 shutdown.England did not take the knee in September’s fixtures but they will make the gesture in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran and beyond at the World Cup.Gareth Southgate confirmed in his pre-match press conference earlier that @Madders10 will not be available tomorrow, while the game may have come a little bit too early for @kylewalker2. pic.twitter.com/Dw6rHbU1Ad— England (@England) November 20, 2022“We have discussed taking the...
The Independent

England intend to wear ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup as FIFA talks continue

England intend to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup and the Football Association is in discussion with FIFA about potential repercussions ahead of Monday’s opener against Iran.Harry Kane is among the captains of nine European nations planning to wear the rainbow armbands in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.The FA is prepared to be fined over the issue and reiterated its decision to where the ‘OneLove’ armband against discrimination despite FIFA announcing plans for its own band on the eve of the tournament.It has been reported that wearing the armband could lead to an immediate booking before...
The Independent

Qatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 game

England’s international footballers have been training ahead of their World Cup 2022 opening match against Group B opponents Iran on Monday, 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.Captain Harry Kane led the squad in a session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Sunday.James Maddison was the only player absent from training, after missing the Three Lions’ previous two open sessions on Thursday and Friday.The midfielder will miss the opening game, along with Kyle Walker.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More James Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upHuge warship USS Gerald R Ford drops anchor off south coast of EnglandEngland fan goes viral after buying beer from every country playing in World Cup
The Independent

Gary Lineker's opening World Cup monologue addresses Qatar human rights abuses

Gary Lineker opened the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup 2022 with a monologue addressing the human rights abuses in Qatar.The host country has come under fire for its treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums for the tournament and LGBT+ people.“From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums where many lost their lives. Homosexuality is illegal here. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight,” the pundit said.Lineker’s remarks came before the first game of the tournament, between Qatar and Ecuador.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in QatarHarry Kane wearing rainbow armband in Qatar part of England principles, says DierWorld Cup 2022: Female referees to officiate men's tournament for first time
The Independent

Enner Valencia underlines World Cup heritage with opening brace against Qatar

Outside of World Cups, the most notable incident in the career of Enner Valencia perhaps came as he lay on the back of a golf buggy and was chased, cartoon style, out of a stadium by police over allegations of unpaid alimony to his ex-wife. In World Cups, however, Ecuador’s record goalscorer has now made his mark at two tournaments, scoring the opening goals of Qatar against the hosts to trigger thousands to leave their seats and consigning the curtain-raiser to a rather drab formality.Valencia did not quite make World Cup history. Only two players, and none since 1934,...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman helps open the controversial Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman kicked off the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup after a controversial lead-up to the biggest global tournament in football. The Oscar-winning actor narrated the opening segment ‘The Calling’ at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha. He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, the 85-year-old spoke with Qatari influencer Ghanim al Muftah, a 20-year-old FIFA World Cup ambassador who was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome that impairs the development of the lower half of...
The Independent

Qatar’s opening World Cup impression slips into disaster on and off the pitch

Rising out of the desert and out of nothing, the Al Bayt Stadium provides such an arresting sight that it made for a symbolic choice to host the opening game of the first World Cup ever staged in the Middle East. For the Al Bayt, perhaps, read Qatar, propelled to prominence by its vast resources and huge ambitions, showcasing them via football. The Al Bayt’s roof is modelled on Bedouin tents rather than, say, the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke, lending it a local feel. Outside it, there was a parade of camels, all ridden by men in thawbs, to...
The Independent

Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'

President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let’s go shock ’em all.”Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Saturday.“It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call.“Coach, put me in. I'm ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty's 1985 song “Centerfield.”“You guys, I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, man, you got...
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate determined to bring World Cup joy to England fans

Gareth Southgate wants to bring World Cup joy to the nation at a challenging time by leading England on another “memorable” journey.Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph this winter in Qatar.But the heat is on Southgate after England were relegated from the Nations League top tier during a six-match winless run they will hope to end in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran.From the nation to our #ThreeLions. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿A very special team talk ahead of our opening game.#OurEngland | @EnglandFootball pic.twitter.com/OVAj5c8ylI— England...
The Independent

England set to begin 2022 World Cup quest against Iran – talking points

England begin their quest for success at the 2022 World Cup when they face Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major talking points ahead of the Group B opener.Arm-banned?England, as well as eight other European nations, took the decision to sport a “OneLove” captain’s armband for the current season – including, for those which had qualified, at the World Cup.While no agreement had been struck with FIFA to wear the anti-discrimination band, England were prepared to face fines for allowing skipper Harry Kane to do so.However, with...
The Independent

Gary Neville: Gianni Infantino “the worst face” to represent Qatar World Cup

Gary Neville believes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is “the worst face” to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday and wants the governing body to “clean up its act”.Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha in which he declared “today I feel gay” and “I feel (like) a migrant worker” before taking aim at European critics of Qatar.Ahead of Sunday’s opening game of the 2022 finals between the host nation and Ecuador, former England defender Neville was appearing as a pundit on beIN Sports and heavily criticised the Swiss, labelling...
The Independent

World Cup fans left baffled as VAR rules out Ecuador goal vs Qatar

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
The Independent

Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone

The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.Fans were trying to enter the enclosed area that contains a big-screen television for viewing matches, places to buy beer, and little else.Riot police armed with batons and shields stood guard at the entrance. Some fans pleaded with officers to let them through the line.Only a trickle of pregnant women and handicapped fans were allowed to enter the fan zone through...
The Independent

Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record.It wasn't the biggest moment of Sunday's seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium.In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew a thunderous applause in a short speech...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures, teams and tournament venues

While it looks unlikely to produce a winner by the end, Group A will kick start the World Cup as hosts Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador and Netherlands meet Senegal in the first big clash of the competition.In what appears to be a straight shoot-out between the returning Netherlands and African champions Senegal for top spot, Ecuador will be hoping to cause an upset after their surprise run through the South American qualifiers.Qatar, meanwhile, come into the first ever tournament appearance with little expectation, but will have the eyes of the world upon them when they open the World...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy