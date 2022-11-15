Remembrance wreaths on war memorial set on fire in ‘disgusting’ attack

A war memorial has been damaged and poppy wreaths destroyed in a suspected arson attack after Remembrance Sunday.

The stone was covered in black soot the day after Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon and others paid tributes at the memorial in Edinburgh.

Poppy wreaths lying at the base of the memorial, in Edinburgh’s old town, were also blackened by the fire in the early hours of Monday.

A memorial service had been held at the Stone of Remembrance, which sits outside the City Chambers, on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at the war memorial shortly after 5am on Monday.

“Utterly beyond comprehension that someone would vandalise a war memorial on Remembrance Day – sickening and disgraceful,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“I hope those responsible are identified and brought to justice.”

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge hit out at those behind the vandalism, and blasted it as “disgusting and disrespectful”.

“We remain at a loss for the reasons someone could do something like this which has caused a lot of upset for everyone who respects the memories of all who serve their country,” he said.

“Yesterday it was my honour to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Edinburgh to remember those who served and sacrificed so much.

“The vandalism discovered this morning, not only to the recently laid wreaths but also Edinburgh’s Stone of Remembrance, is disgusting and disrespectful”.

The burnt remains have since been cleaned up.

Murray Tait from Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries are ongoing after poppy wreaths were set on fire at the war memorial in High Street, Edinburgh, around 5am on Monday 14 November.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information on whoever is responsible.”

The local area commander added: “I utterly condemn this appalling act of vandalism, especially at this time of year when remembrance services have just been held across the country.”