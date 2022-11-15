ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Remembrance wreaths on war memorial set on fire in ‘disgusting’ attack

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0lfr_0jBD1Jvj00

A war memorial has been damaged and poppy wreaths destroyed in a suspected arson attack after Remembrance Sunday.

The stone was covered in black soot the day after Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon and others paid tributes at the memorial in Edinburgh.

Poppy wreaths lying at the base of the memorial, in Edinburgh’s old town, were also blackened by the fire in the early hours of Monday.

A memorial service had been held at the Stone of Remembrance, which sits outside the City Chambers, on Sunday.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at the war memorial shortly after 5am on Monday.

“Utterly beyond comprehension that someone would vandalise a war memorial on Remembrance Day – sickening and disgraceful,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“I hope those responsible are identified and brought to justice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HynZQ_0jBD1Jvj00

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge hit out at those behind the vandalism, and blasted it as “disgusting and disrespectful”.

“We remain at a loss for the reasons someone could do something like this which has caused a lot of upset for everyone who respects the memories of all who serve their country,” he said.

“Yesterday it was my honour to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Edinburgh to remember those who served and sacrificed so much.

“The vandalism discovered this morning, not only to the recently laid wreaths but also Edinburgh’s Stone of Remembrance, is disgusting and disrespectful”.

The burnt remains have since been cleaned up.

Murray Tait from Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries are ongoing after poppy wreaths were set on fire at the war memorial in High Street, Edinburgh, around 5am on Monday 14 November.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information on whoever is responsible.”

The local area commander added: “I utterly condemn this appalling act of vandalism, especially at this time of year when remembrance services have just been held across the country.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
The Independent

Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV

A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s sister calls for students to flee town as police admit threat is wider than thought

The sister of one of the four students fatally stabbed in Idaho has urged students to leave the town of Moscow as the killer still remained at large, with the police confirming a threat to the community.The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow on Sunday.According to the police, the victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife”, which hasn’t been recovered yet.The authorities earlier insisted it was an “isolated, targeted attack” but on Wednesday...
MOSCOW, ID
BBC

Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge

A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
The Independent

Man slit cat’s throat to cover up fact he broke its leg

A pet owner who killed his cat by slitting her throat with a razor blade to hide the fact he had broken her leg has been jailed for six months.Adam Alkour, 32, cut the neck of six-year-old black and white moggy Darwin at his home before letting her bleed out in the bathroom.He later text a friend saying: “I killed my cat. Bad craic. Feeling f**king unholy as f**k.”A court heard Alkour had broken the cat’s leg after losing his temper and decided to kill her two days later because a vet might notice he had caused the injury.He then...
The Independent

Unlicensed tattoo artist jailed for 13 years after raping unconscious woman

An unlicensed tattoo artist who “exploited and abused” a woman’s trust before raping her while she was unconscious at his flat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.Brazilian Dewal Dos Santos Silva, 37, of High Road, Wembley, north-west London, was contacted by the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, who arranged to go to the flat to get a tattoo done on the evening of October 30 2020.While there she became groggy and lost consciousness before waking in the early hours of the following morning to find Dos Santos Silva raping her.As the “distraught” woman went home after the...
The Independent

Murderer returned to forest to show police where mother-of-two’s body buried

A murderer who buried his ex-girlfriend in a makeshift grave returned to the scene to show police where her body was after claiming he had killed her accidentally.Andrew Burfield, 51, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years at Preston Crown Court on Thursday for the murder of Katie Kenyon.Burfield killed Miss Kenyon on April 22 but her body was not recovered until a week later, when he showed officers where he had buried her.Video footage released by Lancashire Constabulary showed Burfield taking officers to the location in Gisburn Forest, Lancashire.He is shown being produced from HMP...
The Independent

Police officer ‘used fake emails to order free pints while watching England win’

A police officer used fake email addresses to order dozens of free pints of lager he watched England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany, a misconduct hearing has found.Despite there being a one-per-person limit, Paul Elliott and his friends exploited a Heineken promotional offer in a Sheffield pub to secure 26 pints between them, a disciplinary panel heard.Elliott, who had three years’ service, would have been sacked if he had not already resigned as a Humberside officer, a tribunal ruled on Thursday after saying his dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct.The former officer also failed to disclose a speeding offence and that...
The Independent

Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed

A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
The Independent

Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight

A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
BBC

Mum relieved after polystyrene balls stop leaking into home

A woman who had thousands of polystyrene insulation balls leaking into her home every day is relieved the problem is finally fixed. Michelle saw the insulation material stream through extractor fans at the council property in Bedminster every day since last December. The problem was fixed recently when Bristol City...
The Independent

Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions

A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers.The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in southeast England died in a hospital on Saturday after “becoming unwell.”Authorities are trying to contact next of kin of the man, who is believed to have arrived in England in a small boat on Nov. 12. “We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event,” the Home...
DogTime

Blind Woman and Guide Dog Thrown Out of London Hotel

A London hotel threw out a blind woman accused of lying about her assistance dog. The BBC reports that staff at a London Premier Inn asked Angharad Paget-Jones “for ‘proof’ her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog.”. After providing proof, Paget-Jones and Tudor still had to...
BBC

Wandsworth: E-bikes to be seized without action by operator Lime

A south London council will seize e-bikes by the end of the week unless urgent action is taken by the operator. Wandsworth town centre was "impassable" last weekend, the council leader said, due to Lime bikes obstructing streets. Simon Hogg demanded the operator improved efforts to remove them after pedestrians...
The Independent

CPS passed file on alleged cash-for-honours scandal involving King Charles’s charity

Police have passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over an alleged cash-for-honours scandal involving one of King Charles III’s charities.The Metropolitan Police confirmed that it passed the dossier to prosecutors at the end of October.In February, the force launched an investigation after newspapers reported allegations that a Saudi billionaire donor to The Prince’s Foundation was offered help securing a knighthood.It came months after detectives received a formal complaint in September 2021, after the stories were published, from the anti-monarchy group Republic about Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and his former close confidant Michael Fawcett.Mr...
The Independent

Three teens arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in Cambridge

Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Cambridge.Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service after a boy was stabbed at around 2.52pm on Saturday near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam.Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the teenager was declared dead at the scene, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.One boy, 14, was arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm, while another boy of the same age and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at their homes in South Cambridgeshire at...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy