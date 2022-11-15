Read full article on original website
The Football Fans Boycotting the Qatar World Cup 2022
For many football fans, Qatar 2022 feels like a tainted tournament. It’s been beset by controversy from the beginning: the bidding process which led to Russia and Qatar being awarded consecutive World Cups in 2010 was overshadowed by allegations of bribery, with FIFA, the game’s world governing body, engulfed in a maelstrom of corruption scandals and investigations in the aftermath (albeit not all directly connected to the bidding process).
Ecuador stifles Qatar in World Cup opener
Enner Valencia scored two first-half goals and Ecuador defeated host Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World
realitytitbit.com
Kim and North West are perfect Pilates partners after she joins mom in gym
North West joined in with her mum’s Pilates session in their private gym recently. Whether it’s making fun of her mom Kim Kardashian, like most kids do, fans have been finding her content “very entertaining”. The eldest daughter of the Kardashian-West clan is unstoppable. During the...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Photos of the Best Fits at Yung Lean’s London Show
Still, it's been a minute since we've actually seen Yung Lean in the flesh. He released fourth album Starz in early 2020, though he's not played in the UK since way back in 2018, and even then, for one night only. He hadn't played prior to that since 2017. So yeah, it's rare for the musician to bless UK soil. Which is why south London was absolutely heaving last night, on the 14th of November, as thousands descended upon Brixton Academy to finally catch their favourite rapper stalk the stage.
I Tried Proxies, an N/A Wine Alternative That Even Michelin-Starred Spots Love
A few years ago, I was at a wine tasting with a French couple that imports from low-intervention producers in France. One of the importers told me she was going to be leading a wine seminar at a local restaurant that evening and asked me what I would want to know about wine if I was there. Half-jokingly, I said she needed to answer the question: “What is wine?” She looked confused, and said, “Well, it’s just fermented grapes,” as if I was just some goddamn idiot. She didn’t find it funny at all, which brought me great shame. Luckily, I had an empty glass and was surrounded by open bottles of wine.
Sydney Sweeney Oozes Glamour In Curve-Hugging Silk Dress
Sydney Sweeney is giving a whole new meaning to “green goddess”!. The 25-year-old Euphoria star spent a “crazy fun 12 hours” in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, November 17, to attend the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards, following her red carpet appearance at the UK version of the event the previous night. She was one of this year’s honorees at the annual award show alongside Andrew Garfield and Zoe Kravitz, among other big names in entertainment, sports, and culture.
Laughing Gas Is Being Banned In the Netherlands As Reports of Extreme Use Grow
The Dutch government is banning the recreational use of laughing gas over fears it can cause severe nerve damage, as well as the drug’s role in hundreds of car crashes. Laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, has become a popular drug among young people in Europe. It is inhaled through a balloon and creates a short, euphoric, dissociative hit. A relatively harmless drug in small doses, it’s become increasingly prevalent at parties and festivals over the last decade, but experts fear the drug is being used in increasingly risky ways.
