Related
WRAL
The crypto meltdown, explained
CNN — November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come. Over the past two weeks, the digital asset industry has watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange created by one of its biggest and brightest stars, Sam Bankman-Fried, imploded.
WRAL
House panel wants internal documents from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
CNN — A powerful subcommittee in the House of Representatives is seeking internal documents and communications from Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to understand how the crypto exchange collapsed so suddenly and what is being done to recover customer funds. FTX, formerly one of the most trusted brands in crypto,...
WRAL
Elon Musk's $50 billion trial comes to an end today
CNN — The trial for the Tesla shareholder lawsuit examining CEO Elon Musk's unprecedented compensation package will wrap up this afternoon. While it is possible that the judge could issue a ruling from the bench, it may be weeks or months before a ruling comes. Tesla awarded Musk a...
Ecuador defeat Qatar in World Cup opener resembling political summit as thousands leave early
The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
WRAL
Foxconn has recruited 100,000 new workers for largest iPhone factory, state media reports
CNN — More than 100,000 people have signed up for a massive recruitment drive by Apple's supplier Foxconn for the largest iPhone factory in China, according to Chinese state media. The hiring spree comes at a time when Apple is facing significant supply chain constraints at the assembly facility...
WRAL
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
CNN — Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Until now, the country's space industry has been dominated by the state-run ISRO, but Skyroot Aerospace has opened up the sector to...
WRAL
Fed officials crushed investors' hopes this week
CNN — Investors sleuthing for clues about what the Federal Reserve will decide during its December policy meeting got quite a few this week. But those hints about the future of monetary policy point to an outcome they won't be very happy about. What's happening: Federal Reserve officials made...
WRAL
Russia says it hopes for "positive outcome" on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
CNN — Russia said it hopes for a "positive outcome" on the issue of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, according to state media TASS. In July,...
WRAL
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
CNN — Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. "In the assessment of the Finnish...
WRAL
Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain
LONDON — Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
WRAL
IKEA suppliers allegedly used Belarus prisoners under forced labor conditions, report says
CNN — IKEA furniture was allegedly produced by prisoners in Belarus penal colonies under forced labor conditions, according to a new report by the French non-profit investigative journalism network Disclose. Disclose alleges that at least ten of IKEA's subcontractors in Belarus "had ties with penal colonies over the past...
WRAL
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'
CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."
WRAL
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
CNN — With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing...
WRAL
Inside Twitter as 'mass exodus' of staffers throws platform's future into uncertainty
CNN — Death is in the air on Twitter. On the platform Thursday evening, where #RIPTwitter was the top trend worldwide, users wrote what they feared might be their last posts, offering apprehensive goodbyes and listing the other (more stable) social media platforms where they can still be found.
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
WRAL
Brittney Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in western Russia, her lawyers say
CNN — American basketball star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Yavas, in the western Russian region of Mordovia, her lawyers said Thursday, ending days of speculation over her whereabouts. Her lawyers, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, thanked everyone who has reached out in support.
