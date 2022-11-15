ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

The crypto meltdown, explained

CNN — November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come. Over the past two weeks, the digital asset industry has watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange created by one of its biggest and brightest stars, Sam Bankman-Fried, imploded.
WRAL

House panel wants internal documents from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX

CNN — A powerful subcommittee in the House of Representatives is seeking internal documents and communications from Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to understand how the crypto exchange collapsed so suddenly and what is being done to recover customer funds. FTX, formerly one of the most trusted brands in crypto,...
WRAL

Elon Musk's $50 billion trial comes to an end today

CNN — The trial for the Tesla shareholder lawsuit examining CEO Elon Musk's unprecedented compensation package will wrap up this afternoon. While it is possible that the judge could issue a ruling from the bench, it may be weeks or months before a ruling comes. Tesla awarded Musk a...
The Independent

Ecuador defeat Qatar in World Cup opener resembling political summit as thousands leave early

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
WRAL

India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space

CNN — Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Until now, the country's space industry has been dominated by the state-run ISRO, but Skyroot Aerospace has opened up the sector to...
WRAL

Fed officials crushed investors' hopes this week

CNN — Investors sleuthing for clues about what the Federal Reserve will decide during its December policy meeting got quite a few this week. But those hints about the future of monetary policy point to an outcome they won't be very happy about. What's happening: Federal Reserve officials made...
WRAL

Russia says it hopes for "positive outcome" on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks

CNN — Russia said it hopes for a "positive outcome" on the issue of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, according to state media TASS. In July,...
WRAL

Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year

CNN — Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. "In the assessment of the Finnish...
WRAL

Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain

LONDON — Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
WRAL

Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'

CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."

