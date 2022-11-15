Tech giant DJI’s Black Friday 2022 sale has begun with the company’s first preassembled, ready-to-fly FPV drone combo coming down to $899 in its biggest-ever price cut. The DJI FPV Combo was initially launched in 2021 for $1,299. At the time, it was the only FPV drone combo that you could buy off the shelf to “fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project, and stop faster than any of them.”

