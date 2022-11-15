ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxF6M_0jBCzFj100

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs.

Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if possible. But scientists say that with about 1.2 Celsius (21. Fahrenheit) of warming already reached, that target is likely to be missed.

“The focus for many leaders is about making deals for fossil fuel lobbyists, surviving the next election cycle and grabbing as much short-term profit as possible,” Nakate said at an event on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

She warned that the annual meeting is being infiltrated by oil and gas representatives who are turning it into “a sales and marketing conference for more pollution and more destruction and more devastation.”

Environmental groups have counted more than 600 delegates with links to the fossil fuel industry at the two-week meeting.

Nakate cited research from the International Energy Agency stating that there can be no new investment in coal, oil or gas if the world is to stay below 1.5 C.

This was being undermined by massive public spending on fossil fuel subsidies, partly as a result of the fallout from Russia's attack on Ukraine which has triggered a scramble for alternative sources of oil and gas.

“You are sowing the wind and frontline communities are reaping the whirlwind,” she said. “You are sowing seeds of coal, oil and gas while frontline communities are reaping havoc, devastation and destruction.”

Many developing nations are disproportionately impacted by climate change as they are less able to adapt to extreme weather exacerbated by global warming.

Nakate called out those countries that have issued new licenses for oil and gas exploitation in their territorial waters, or promised investments in new fossil fuel infrastructure in Africa.

Jochen Flasbarth, a long-time German climate negotiator, said Nakate was right to highlight the urgency of tackling climate change but questioned her criticism of politicians concerned about elections.

“You might be right that politicians sometimes have a short-term view, but (you should) still make the best out of these elections,” he said, adding that “it is young people who increasingly did not go to elections over the last ten years” in many democratic nations.

Flasbarth told Nakate that young people “need to collaborate” with democratic processes to help “strengthen democracy around the world.”

Nakate's speech comes as climate activists are protesting outside the conference venue.

Organized by the Fridays For Future Movement, the rally is taking place in the official designated protest area after organizers received the required permission from the Egyptian authorities. Organizers said they aim to showcase “restrictions on civil society and protest” at this year's conference.

Protests have so far been broadly limited to the ‘Blue Zone,’ which is considered a U.N. territory.

Rights and climate groups have in recent months complained about restrictions and costly accommodation that discouraged protests at this year’s conference, in a stark contrast to previous years that featured large demonstrations.

There were also concerns that the Egyptian government could crack down despite promising to allow protests in a designated venue. Street protests are virtually banned in Egypt.

Meanwhile, negotiators at the conference haggle over numerous thorny issues including increasing efforts to cut greenhouse gases and providing more financial help to poor nations.

Ministers began arriving in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to provide a push for the meeting to clinch a substantial deal by its schedule close on Friday.

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

NickNick
2d ago

Wow the DEMONUTS WANTs you drink the 🤡Kool-Aid lie! 🤡🥔PAPA BIDEN SPEAKS MORE 💩than anyone! BTW MINING of the minerals used iN EV batteries poses serious risks for the environment including the Congos! Not to mention they are costly and where are you expected to charge them? Try that in NYC or Chicago…you will be jacked! 😂Windmills on land or marines kill birds,mammals,fish and environmental surroundings, not to mention they fail! Have you spoken to those that have employed solar panels in their home 😂another fairytale…they need space wiring and BATTERIES ! Even if 🤡reduced its emissions 100 percent by 2030, the climate impact would be no more than 0.046 degrees Celsius of averted warming by 2050 and 0.120 degrees Celsius of averted warming by 2100!! 👀 LOOK HOW YOU HAVE IMPACTED 🇺🇸economy with the GREEN NEW SCAM! Only China & India will make $$ to make the solar panels, batteries and windmills! In the meantime how do you expect to keep 🇺🇸warm?

Reply
3
Related
US News and World Report

Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
The Associated Press

Fight over aid for climate losses divides UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings as government ministers return to Egypt to take over negotiations with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. “I think we still have a long way to go. But I’m I remain hopeful that we can come to good conclusions,” European Union’s top climate official, Frans Timmermans, said Wednesday. A small thaw in relations between the United States and China at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali has boosted hopes that the world’s top two polluters can help get a deal over the line in Egypt.
The Guardian

Green activists project fuel poverty images on to Rishi Sunak’s house

Energy crisis campaigners have projected scenes of people struggling with fuel poverty on to Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire mansion on the eve of the autumn statement. Activists from Greenpeace parked a van outside the prime minister’s £1.5m constituency home and used it to beam the trailer of a hard-hitting documentary on to the facade of the Georgian manor house.
The Guardian

‘Everything has changed, nothing has changed’: what’s stopping green energy

On a breezy day in May, the Met Office issued a pithy forecast which would prove telling: “Quite windy.” In fact, on 25 May the UK set a record for wind power generation, 19.9 gigawatts – enough to cover more than half of Britain’s electricity needs, or boil 3.5m kettles. So plentiful was the wind power that National Grid was forced to ask some turbines in the west of Scotland to shut down, as the network was unable to store such a large amount of electricity.
Deadline

Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ Wins Arab Critics’ Awards; Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops Announces Prizes; Munich Film Up! Unveils China, Iran & India Participants – Global Briefs

Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO Wins Arab Critics’ Awards For European Films Veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, exploring the world through the eyes of a donkey, has won the fourth edition of the Arab Critics’ Awards For European Films, in which 76 critics hailing from 15 Arab-language territories voted on their favorite film out of Europe to have premiered on the festival circuit over the course of this year. The prize was announced at the Cairo International Film Festival. Skolimowski was not able to attend the awards ceremony in person because he is currently in L.A. promoting the film, which is Poland’s...
Phys.org

Roman roads laid the foundation for modern-day prosperity, study claims

Even though it is over 2,000 years since the ancient Roman road networks were established, there are clear connections between the routes of the roads and modern-day prosperity. In a study in economics, the researchers investigate the importance of the Roman road network in maintaining or losing wealth through the centuries.
The Guardian

Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China

Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
US News and World Report

Carlyle Launches European Clean Energy Developer: 'We Would Rather Build'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend...
Deadline

UK Government Launches Consultation Period On Potential Reform And Merger Of Film & TV Tax Reliefs

The UK government has launched a consultation period asking industry leaders for comments on plans to reform and merge film, animation, high-end TV, and children’s TV tax relief measures into a single tax credit. The consultation period is set to run until February 9, 2023, with the reforms to be implemented in spring 2024. The government said the proposals aim to “simplify and modernise” the reliefs system and ensure they “boost growth in the audio-visual sectors whilst remaining fiscally sustainable.” However, the government said there will be no changes to the existing criteria that companies must meet to access tax relief. Right now,...
The Associated Press

Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety

LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle — ubiquitous in homes across Britain where a cup of tea is a symbol of welcome, comfort and a break from the demands of a busy day — has become a luxury for Sureshan and his wife, Sridevi, after their monthly electricity bill almost doubled over the past year. Sureshan, a former airport security guard who is disabled by health problems including a rare foot condition, struggles to stay warm. He is cutting down wherever possible to ensure he can keep the heat on this winter amid soaring prices for electricity, food and gasoline. “If I don’t keep myself warm, I might lose my life,” Sureshan, 50, said at his home in the town of Bexhill-on-Sea in southern England. “That’s the situation.’’
