California State

How democracy is broken: Gerrymandering makes a mockery of representative government

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Republicans will likely gain majority control of the U.S. House, and by the slimmest of margins. That should force America finally to face a fundamental weakness in its democratic operating system: Most congressional districts are drawn to favor incumbents and political parties.

Either this problem will be solved nationally or it won’t be solved at all.

A few states, most notably large and Democrat-dominated New York and California, have honorably attempted to redistrict more fairly, but the asymmetric effect has been to give still more power to states — most of them Republican-dominated — that gladly let legislators redistrict for partisan advantage.

Many a New York progressive voter blames the House losses on Gov. Cuomo for appointing the Court of Appeals judges who invalidated lines drawn by Democrats in the Legislature, handing the job to a court-appointed special master. But the court had no choice; the Legislature had flouted the process prescribed by voters in a 2014 state constitutional amendment, while also violating the amendment’s clear prohibition on partisan gerrymandering.

The court-drawn lines were fair, replacing fair, court-drawn lines from a decade ago. On Election Day, Republicans improved on their 2020 margins in every New York county . Their gains with voters were legitimate.

Where the progressives are dead right is that in most states, and especially GOP-majority states, legislators continue to stack the deck in favor of their party. In Ohio, the state Supreme Court twice struck down lines that violated a state constitutional gerrymandering ban — and the Republican-controlled state legislature then defied the court, forcing voters to elect people along unconstitutional lines . Those results should not stand, but right now they do, as do the results from dozens of states where unfair maps distorted outcomes.

New York and other states should not backslide, overriding their voters and rendering their constitutions meaningless. The way forward is a federal ban on partisan redistricting, like what’s in the For the People Act — along with a U.S. Supreme Court that sees gerrymandering as the real threat to fundamental fairness that it is. Don’t hold your breath.

