floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.13.22
Ron DeSantis-Donald Trump watchers can start microwaving their popcorn. But Broward voters got a middle finger from the DeSantis-controlled Board. With Florida’s election in the rearview and the 2023 Legislative Session still months away, you might think this is a potential time for a cease-fire in Florida’s perpetual culture war zone.
floridapolitics.com
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida provides Hurricane Ian relief to affected communities
The company donated $10K to Feeding Florida, in addition to other relief efforts. A Florida Medicaid managed care plan is stepping up to provide relief to those still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, which serves seven counties in Southeast Florida, is working closely with community...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Justin Roth joins FSU Board of Trustees
He begins his term immediately. The Florida Board of Governors confirmed Justin Roth’s appointment to Florida State University’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 9. He begins his term immediately. Roth, a Miami native, is a partner at LINK Public Affairs, where he leads the Washington, D.C. office and...
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 11.17.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Despite ongoing pressure from some members of Congress, the public health emergency declared at the onset of...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis claims ‘freedom first’ policies drive Florida’s tourism boom
The Governor explains the latest strong numbers from VISIT FLORIDA. Tourists continue to stream to the Sunshine State, and Gov. Ron DeSantis credits “freedom first” policies for the out-of-state surge. “Our freedom first policies continue to bring visitors to Florida from across the country and around the world,”...
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
cltampa.com
After losing his primary, Madison Cawthorn buys $1 million Florida home and vacates his office
North Carolina congressman and scandal-ridden conservative Madison Cawthorn failed to secure reelection in his Republican primary last May, and while his term officially ends Jan. 3, it appears he's already cleaned out his office and moved to Florida. According to property records, the one-term Republican purchased a Cape Coral home...
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
wild941.com
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You
When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 11.17.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. One lucky angler will win a brand-new bass boat in a couple of weeks, courtesy of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission TrophyCatch program and its partners.
thefamuanonline.com
Florida’s teachers face changing landscape
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
floridapolitics.com
Election 2022: The Legislature will have more Black GOP lawmakers in both chambers
'This time is an opportunity to be strategic about what and how do we use our collective power at the table.'. Following the midterm elections in Florida, Black representation in the GOP has increased in the state Legislature, compared to the last term from 2020-22 when there was only one lone Black Republican – state Rep. Webster Barnaby of Volusia County.
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
WPBF News 25
Petito family to donate $3M granted by Florida judge in lawsuit against Laundrie's estate to Gabby Petito Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida judge awarded the mother of Gabby Petito, Nichole Schmidt, $3 million in a lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Gabby Petito was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021. Petito's body was found in a Wyoming national park in Sept. 2021,...
WCJB
Four utility providers in Florida to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Power bills are about to rise again for some electric customers in North Central Florida. State regulators signed off on allowing four utilities to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid. The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by four utility providers. Of...
usf.edu
Marineland signs were hidden in a sand dune for 80 years — until Tropical Storm Nicole
Rusted and warped, they represent slices of St. Johns County's cinematic and tourist history of about 80 years ago. Now the discovery of classic signs that once pointed the way to Marineland when it was known 84 years ago as Marine Studios have been uncovered in a dune near the historic attraction on State Road A1A.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
