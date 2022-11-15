ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.13.22

Ron DeSantis-Donald Trump watchers can start microwaving their popcorn. But Broward voters got a middle finger from the DeSantis-controlled Board. With Florida’s election in the rearview and the 2023 Legislative Session still months away, you might think this is a potential time for a cease-fire in Florida’s perpetual culture war zone.
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Justin Roth joins FSU Board of Trustees

He begins his term immediately. The Florida Board of Governors confirmed Justin Roth’s appointment to Florida State University’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 9. He begins his term immediately. Roth, a Miami native, is a partner at LINK Public Affairs, where he leads the Washington, D.C. office and...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis claims ‘freedom first’ policies drive Florida’s tourism boom

The Governor explains the latest strong numbers from VISIT FLORIDA. Tourists continue to stream to the Sunshine State, and Gov. Ron DeSantis credits “freedom first” policies for the out-of-state surge. “Our freedom first policies continue to bring visitors to Florida from across the country and around the world,”...
wild941.com

Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You

When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
thefamuanonline.com

Florida’s teachers face changing landscape

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
floridapolitics.com

Election 2022: The Legislature will have more Black GOP lawmakers in both chambers

'This time is an opportunity to be strategic about what and how do we use our collective power at the table.'. Following the midterm elections in Florida, Black representation in the GOP has increased in the state Legislature, compared to the last term from 2020-22 when there was only one lone Black Republican – state Rep. Webster Barnaby of Volusia County.
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
