Happy Saturday! The bitter cold gets even colder this evening and overnight tonight so get a cuddle buddy. Saturday has been sunny and dry, but boy has it been cold and windy. Temperatures have been in the low to mid 30s much of the afternoon with winds howling from the west-southwest gusting up towards 30 mph. That has kept the wind chill into the teens and 20s much of the day today. It will only get worse overnight.

1 DAY AGO