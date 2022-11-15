Read full article on original website
WCPO
Very cold & breezy tonight, wind chills may be below zero
Happy Saturday! The bitter cold gets even colder this evening and overnight tonight so get a cuddle buddy. Saturday has been sunny and dry, but boy has it been cold and windy. Temperatures have been in the low to mid 30s much of the afternoon with winds howling from the west-southwest gusting up towards 30 mph. That has kept the wind chill into the teens and 20s much of the day today. It will only get worse overnight.
Get ready for another bitterly cold day!
Today's highs may not even reach the freezing mark. Most of us will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with clear skies all day. We'll likely feel like the teens and 20s throughout the day. Today's highs are about 20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Tonight's lows finally make it out of the teens for most of us! Temperatures will fall to the low 20s with a clear sky.
