Good, let the family feud being the blame game is just getting started this will be the best entertainment for the next few weeks. What a great win by Katie Hobbs.
this is why the Republicans can not winthey can't even get along with each other for their voter sakeand their voters accuse the Democrats of cheating when all along the Republicans due is fight among themselves fearmonger lie and cause violence
does anybody really care what these two think at this point. they offer nothing but criticism conspiracy theories and crazy rhetoric that's it. The female calls herself a Christian and the other ones is far from it as you can possibly get but they belong in the party of supposed family values. If the Republican party ever wants a to be taken seriously in the future because their credibility is fading fast they will ditch folks like this. there are far more subdivisions than trailer parks and the Fox News fear generation is dying rapidly
Comments / 379