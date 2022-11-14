ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday

Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sissy's Log Cabin robbed, LRPD investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a group of people robbed the Sissy's Log Cabin location in The Promenade on Chenal. Major Casey Clark with LRPD said that he's seen a lot during his 27 years with the department, but there's been a drop in this type of "smash-and-grab" robbery.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys

North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Hot Springs police investigate deadly shooting on Penn Street

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are now investigating a deadly shooting that left a 70-year-old man dead on Penn Street. According to reports, police responded to the incident around 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were able to make it to the scene around 8:15 a.m., which is where they located 70-year-old James Wilkie.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

