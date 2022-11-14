Read full article on original website
Settlement reached in Little Rock Freedom of Information Act lawsuit
A month-long lawsuit against the city of Little Rock for Freedom of Information Act violations has reached a settlement.
Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday
Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Getting to know newly elected Little Rock Director Andrea Lewis
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will soon have a new board director after Andrea Lewis replaces the current ward 6 director, Doris Wright. "Growing up I saw my dad run and he was on city council for years. My mom was on the school board all my elementary years," said Lewis.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issues $250,000 to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, has allocated $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery is 82 acres and is located in North Little Rock. It is a place for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement of the allocation comes...
Sissy's Log Cabin robbed, LRPD investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a group of people robbed the Sissy's Log Cabin location in The Promenade on Chenal. Major Casey Clark with LRPD said that he's seen a lot during his 27 years with the department, but there's been a drop in this type of "smash-and-grab" robbery.
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
HHS Office for Civil Rights resolves disability case with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
The Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has entered into a Voluntary Resolution Agreement with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs after the latter was accused of not providing hearing aids to a patient, OCR has said. The agreement resolves a complaint filed with...
Father hopes ‘Samantha’s story’ can end with finding North Little Rock cold case killer
Nearly a decade ago, a gunman in a pick-up truck opened fire on a car along a busy North Little Rock intersection, killing a mother with her baby girl in the back seat.
Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys
North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
Probation Violation, Rape, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11172022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Family concerned about safety of Little Rock Central High School students following gun confiscation
Family members who have students at Central High School say they’re concerned after a disassembled gun was found on campus.
Hot Springs police investigate deadly shooting on Penn Street
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are now investigating a deadly shooting that left a 70-year-old man dead on Penn Street. According to reports, police responded to the incident around 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were able to make it to the scene around 8:15 a.m., which is where they located 70-year-old James Wilkie.
Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through South Texas
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine. Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54 was sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 8, according to a press release provided by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs. Rodan, from De Valls Bluff, Ark., pleaded guilty Aug. 1 and […]
LR Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. discusses 2nd term agenda; says police chief hire imminent, wants ‘reset’ with city board
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. says he plans to name a new police chief “soon,” will advocate for state parole reforms to address city crime, and wants to “reset” relations with the board of a directors in a second term. On Tuesday, Scott received 48.65%...
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
