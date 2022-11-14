ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas DHS notifying some Medicaid clients of data breach

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) has discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying the affected clients. On September 16, DHS became aware that an employee sent emails from her DHS email to her personal Yahoo account with client information attached. The attachments consisted of Excel spreadsheets used to notify the Department of Health of the number of Medicaid clients who had been diagnosed with the flu.
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers mulling improvements to mental and behavioral health policy

Arkansas legislators are compiling a report to recommend legislation during the 2023 session aimed at bolstering mental and behavioral health services for Arkansans of all ages and incomes. The Joint Health Services Subcommittee met Monday to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the state’s existing mental and behavioral health care resources, in accordance with a […] The post Arkansas lawmakers mulling improvements to mental and behavioral health policy appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

New Arkansas Law Wins National Award for Helping Fight Fraud

During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is highlighting an award-winning, Arkansas law she and members of the General Assembly introduced to help protect Arkansas Seniors and people with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation. Rutledge helped craft the legislation alongside Rep. Carlton Wing, Senator Jonathan...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas Schools Receive Grades

The Arkansas Department of Education released letter grades for schools in Arkansas regarding student performance. We asked Sarah McKenzie, the executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas about the report.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

ASPSF awards 61 scholarships to single parents in Northeast Arkansas

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, congratulates the Fall 2022 scholarship recipients from the counties of Clay, Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Randolph in Northeast Arkansas. Thanks to the support of local donors and state funding, ASPSF awarded scholarships to 61 single parents pursuing associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement

*This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, with comments from the National Guard Bureau. Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Starbucks in Fayetteville becomes first in Arkansas to unionize

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Starbucks workers in Fayetteville have become the first in the state to unionize. Our content partner 40/29 News reported that workers at Wedington Drive successfully petitioned for an election last month. Out of 21 employees, 11 voted to form a union, nine voted against it,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area

ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy