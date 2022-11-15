Read full article on original website
Related
slj.com
Mayor Good Boy Goes Hollywood | Review
Just how good a good boy is Mayor Good Boy? He can sit, he can shake, he can speak—perfect English, in fact—and he can even run a municipal government…with a little help from his assistant Ms. Monica and his junior helpers Abby and Aaron Ableman. Yes, Mayor Good Boy is such an accomplished dog that he has attracted the attention of a documentary filmmaker, who wants to make a film about his rise to power in Greenwood.
slj.com
Shanti Rai Interviews Sas Milledge | Creators
Today we have a special treat: Two creators talking shop!. Shanti Rai is the creator of Sennen, a new middle-grade fantasy adventure graphic novel that was just published by Avery Hill on November 1. The story, rated for ages 10 and up, follows a young girl who must journey from the valley where she grew up to the home of the Gods themselves in order to save her family and community from disaster.
slj.com
Children's Literature World Mourns Author Marcus Sedgwick, Who has Died at 54
The death of the Printz Award winner sent shock waves through the kid lit world. — Award-winning children's and YA author Marcus Sedgwick has died. He was 54. “Marcus had extraordinary range, curiosity, and an uncanny knack for prose. He was a mentor, and a gracious friend. I will miss him,” editor Simon Boughton told SLJ. Boughton worked with Sedgwick on his Printz winners and many other titles.
slj.com
Review of the Day: Shuna’s Journey by Hayao Miyazaki
In the pantheon of Miyazaki fans you have to rate yourself on a kind of scale. There are, after all, folks out there that make veritable pilgrimages to places like the Ghibli Museum, Mitaka in suburban Tokyo or the café Kodama in Nagoya, Japan. Then there are folks who’ve never even seen a Miyazaki film and can’t figure out what the fuss is all about. Myself? I fall fairly squarely in the middle. My first Miyazaki was Howl’s Moving Castle and mostly that was just because it was based on a Diana Wynne Jones book I liked. In time, however, I’d see other movies like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and my personal favorite (which I’ve seen several times) “Castle in the Sky”. So I’m in a fairly interesting position to read and gauge a graphic novel of his which has been overwhelmingly successful in other countries for years but is only just reaching the States now. Shuna’s Journey, as is explained by translator Alex Dudok de Wit, precedes much of what we now consider to be Miyazaki’s seminal work. Loosely based on a Tibetan folktale, the book was originally published in 1983, two years before the launch of Studio Ghibli. Reading it now, it’s this epic, ancient, futuristic, sprawling storyline full of gods and slaves and ancient decaying civilizations. Remarkably it acts as a kind of Intro to Miyazaki in and of itself. The real question that remains, however, is how well it compares to the comics of today. Does it have what it takes to be a graphic novel for kids in the 21st century?
slj.com
Sabaa Tahir's 'All My Rage' Wins 2022 National Book Award for Young People's Literature
An emotional Tahir said winning the prestigious award felt like "an impossible dream." — Sabaa Tahir'sAll My Rage won the 2022 National Book Award for Young People's Literature. An emotional Tahir accepted the award in front of a cheering audience at the National Book Foundation ceremony in New York...
Comments / 0