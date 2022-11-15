DES MOINES, Iowa – On Thursday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the launch of her transition website: www.BrennaBirdAG.com. On November 8, Bird was elected by Iowa voters to serve as the first Republican Attorney General of Iowa since 1979. As she begins to plan her transition into the office, the website will serve as a venue for ongoing updates from the transition team.

