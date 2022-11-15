Read full article on original website
Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit
Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
The jobs that built America’s middle class are disappearing, intensifying its downfall
White-collar workers, particularly middle managers are in a tight spot as layoffs loom. It's putting the American Dream at risk.
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Twitter layoffs are exposing a Silicon Valley culture war between anti– and pro–Elon Musk tech workers
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and subsequent layoffs are exposing a cultural divide in Silicon Valley. Twitter’s chaotic past couple of weeks kicked off with new owner Elon Musk riding in with a corny joke and a beheaded sink. It’s now ending with layoffs of nearly half of Twitter’s workforce.
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%.
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
Big Tech bleeds tens of thousands of jobs after pandemic heyday
Major technology companies that saw an explosion of growth during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs as high interest rates and a slowing economy turn against the industry. Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Stripe and a slew of other Big Tech firms have announced layoffs over...
Cop27: first draft of key text published as fears raised of lack of ambition – live
The first version of the document has come out, but it may change significantly in coming days
Big Tech Layoffs Are Hurting Workers Far Beyond Silicon Valley
The impact of Silicon Valley's firing spree is already being felt as far away as Kenya and Nepal
CBS Denver
Apple being "very deliberate" on hiring amid economic uncertainty, says CEO Tim Cook
Apple, the world's most valuable company, has slowed some hiring, according to CEO Tim Cook, amid a wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley and an unpredictable economic future. "What we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate on our hiring," Cook told "CBS Mornings" at Apple's headquarters in California. "That means we're continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."
Elon Musk Tells Aspiring Entrepreneurs They May Not Want to Be Like Him: 'I Have Too Much Work'
"The amount that I torture myself, is the next level," the billionaire said during a virtual — and candle-lit — appearance at a forum for up-and-coming business leaders in Bali Elon Musk has a warning for aspiring business leaders who think they want to be like him: "Be careful what you wish for." The billionaire owner of Twitter, 51, spoke virtually to up-and-coming entrepreneurs attending the B-20 business forum in Bali, Indonesia on Monday. As far as what a future "Elon Musk of the East" needs to consider...
