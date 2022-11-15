ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
The Hill

Big Tech bleeds tens of thousands of jobs after pandemic heyday

Major technology companies that saw an explosion of growth during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs as high interest rates and a slowing economy turn against the industry. Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Stripe and a slew of other Big Tech firms have announced layoffs over...
CBS Denver

Apple being "very deliberate" on hiring amid economic uncertainty, says CEO Tim Cook

Apple, the world's most valuable company, has slowed some hiring, according to CEO Tim Cook, amid a wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley and an unpredictable economic future. "What we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate on our hiring," Cook told "CBS Mornings" at Apple's headquarters in California. "That means we're continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."
People

Elon Musk Tells Aspiring Entrepreneurs They May Not Want to Be Like Him: 'I Have Too Much Work'

"The amount that I torture myself, is the next level," the billionaire said during a virtual — and candle-lit — appearance at a forum for up-and-coming business leaders in Bali Elon Musk has a warning for aspiring business leaders who think they want to be like him: "Be careful what you wish for." The billionaire owner of Twitter, 51, spoke virtually to up-and-coming entrepreneurs attending the B-20 business forum in Bali, Indonesia on Monday. As far as what a future "Elon Musk of the East" needs to consider...

