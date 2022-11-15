Read full article on original website
TikTok Nears Beta Version of Platform Research API
TikTok is readying a beta version of the platform research API (application-programming interface) it began developing in July. The company said in a blog post that it asked members of its Content and Safety Advisory Councils with expertise in emerging technologies, hateful behavior, misinformation and violent extremism to test an early version of the API, giving them access to public data and gathering their feedback on usability and the overall experience.
Instagram: How to Block Someone on Mobile
As people use the Instagram mobile application, they may come across bothersome users they don’t want to interact with. When this happens, they have the option to block those users in order to stop them from being able to see their content or interact with them in the app.
Twitch Details Several Updates Coming to Its Platform
Twitch detailed several updates during its monthly Patch Notes livestream Thursday. The Amazon-owned streaming platform will begin experimenting later this year with giving streamers the ability to tag another channel in their title, letting viewers interact with that tag and follow that channel without leaving the stream they’re watching.
Livestream Shopping Delivers for Both Brands and Creators
Amazon Live taps into the power of influencers, ecommerce and live video to deliver personalized and engaging livestream shopping experiences for the masses. Marketers from Amazon Live, 23andMe and influencer Nicole Mejia sat down with Adweek’s director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to dive into what live shopping means for the retail landscape and how this new way of buying not only entertains but educates and engages consumers of all ages.
Why Newsletters Are Thriving on LinkedIn as Meta, Twitter Abandon Them
Newsletters have proven to be a tough sector to crack for social platforms, as Meta pulled the plug on its Bulletin off-platform newsletter offering last month, and turmoil-filled Twitter reportedly followed suit shortly thereafter. One platform, however, has seemingly cracked the code of working newsletters into its efforts: LinkedIn. “Professionals...
Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory
Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
Instagram: How to Use the Thankful for Friends Chat Theme
To celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., Instagram released a “Thankful for Friends” chat theme that adds fall colors and a Thanksgiving-themed background to conversations. Our guide will show you how to use the Thankful for Friends chat theme in the Instagram application. Note: These screenshots...
TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph
Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
CTV Advertisers Are Foundering Using Linear TV Creative
Connected TV (CTV) promises a whole new way for advertisers to approach their campaign creative. So, why are so many brands still using the strategies and tactics they’ve been using for linear TV?. Based on an exclusive survey of more than 100 U.S. brand marketers conducted by Adweek Branded...
As Big Tech Tightens Its Ad Spend, Axel Springer Titles Feel the Impact
As the technology industry sheds headcount and trims expenses in response to a worsening economic forecast, digital publishers reliant on Silicon Valley ad spend—namely this week, Protocol and Morning Brew—have found themselves caught in the contraction. In October, as part of these new austerity measures, 34% of technology...
TikTok Becomes GSMA Industry Member
TikTok joined mobile industry group GSMA as an industry member. GSMA supports the global mobile ecosystem and represents device manufacturers, internet organizations, mobile operators and software companies, as well as adjacent industry sectors, and TikTok said in a blog post Thursday that it will work with the other industry partners to advocate the development of new mobile communication technologies and form lasting business relationships.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Alkemy X, Even/Odd, Mother LA & More
This Friday, we’re celebrating the wins of agencies and executives around the world. Dive in to see the week’s top hires, promotions and rosters signings. Allied Global Marketing hired Jonny and Paddy Davis, the former founders of Honey+Buzz, as its executive vice presidents. The pair will lead its new global brand experience design and will dually lead cross-border integrated campaigns.
Why Direct Mail Spend Is Actually Rising
Over the past year, 86% of marketers have actually increased or maintained their direct mail use. Why? Consumers trust tangible media when making purchase decisions and brands rely on it to smooth data privacy friction and relieve digital burnout. These insights come from SeQuel’s “2022 Direct Mail Industry Benchmark Study,”...
Group Black's Travis Montaque Debuts a New Network to Shape a More Equitable Creator Economy
In 2021, Travis Montaque launched Group Black to address inequity in media. Now, with a new venture called Crater, the entrepreneur and Adweek’s Media Executive of the Year aims to make a similarly indelible mark on the fast-growing creator economy. Today, Montaque introduced a new network geared towards providing...
Friday Stir
-In the latest work for Cricket Wireless, Argonaut and its Avalon Studios has created “Calendar of Happy Customers,” a new social campaign for the holidays. It is the largest production yet for Avalon and is the next iteration of Cricket’s incorporation of real customers talking about their experiences. The “FaceTime with Fans” concept shows Cricket customers in their element and sometimes even caught off-guard.
The Future of the Consumer in 2023
Consumers have seen disruptions and innovations since the onset of the global pandemic. As the world resets and looks towards the future amid continued economic uncertainty, what recent evolutions will remain true and what previous trends will experience radio silence as we head into 2023?. In today’s special edition of...
NBCUniversal Pushes Forward with Peacock-Focused Digital Ad Efforts
NBCUniversal is advancing its Peacock-focused digital video advertising initiatives. Although the streamer is smaller than many of its competitors, executives at NBCUniversal have highlighted efforts to increase the platform’s ad value through various initiatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A strategy to introduce a self-serve advertising platform is one...
The Watcher Is Most Streamed Program in Nielsen’s Top 10 Week of Oct. 17
For a second week in a row, The Watcher was the most streamed program for the week of October 17 according to the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 list. The mystery thriller from executive producer Ryan Murphy, pulled in 2.6 billion viewing minutes, up +10% over the previous week. The School...
Velveeta Wants to Be Part of Your Next Booty Call
Velveeta wants to be invited to your next late-night call. As a way to satisfy fans’ unbridled snack cravings, Velveeta is inviting pleasure seekers everywhere to rethink that standard booty call with the launch of “Velveeta Foodie Call,” a new part of its existing “La Dolce Velveeta” platform. The brand is offering fans everywhere the opportunity to enjoy cheesy late-night eats—some of which can be directly delivered to those in New York.
Uber Wants to Be Your 'Getaway' Car for the Holiday Season
After a few years of disrupted holiday travel, many may have forgotten how much the season takes out of us. As families gather together under one roof again, Uber is reminding us it’s ready in case you need a break. To celebrate its newly launched platform, Get Your Ride...
