ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Get your snow blowers: Preparing for Winter Storm Watch in WNY

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNVr3_0jBCsQVf00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - If you haven't prepped and primed your snow blowers already for the rapidly approaching snow season in Western New York, you may want to start sooner rather than later.

The National Weather Service has placed a Winter Storm Advisory for Thursday, Nov. 17th until Sunday, Nov. 20th for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

Hardware stores are already have their phones ringing nonstop since last weekend inquiring about purchasing snow blowers and snow blower maintenance.

"[It's been], very busy, very busy, as soon as they mentioned snow, everything changed," says Ken Sfeir, Manager at Hector's Hardware on Maple Road. "We're running out of equipment. Repairs are way behind already, which is typical this time of year. The first snowfall always scares everybody, even the threat of snow is enough to get people moving."

Sfeir says if you need some repairs on your snow blowers, get them in while you still can as most repairmen are behind already.

"We're a Toro Service Center, we do tuneups and preseason stuff. After that, once people start using the machine start to break down then we do more major repairs," says Sfeir, who says a tune-up could cost you $179 for a four-cycle at his shop, which is the common snow blower you see nowadays.

When you get those snow blowers out of the garage and ready for the season, make sure you start in up before you get it out in the snow, "The first thing would be to not wait till the snow starts flying before you take a look at your snowblower. Make sure everything is functioning properly. You want to get some fresh gas, fill up the gas tanks, put the fresh gas in and start the snow blower. Make sure everything's working properly, it's starting right, the belts are good, the augers are moving and everything is functioning properly before the snow arrives," says Grant Szymanek, Store Manager of Ed Young's True Value Hardware.

If you're in the market for a snow blower, you may want to start with size and work from there, "Depending on the size of your driveway, if you can get away with a smaller 21-inch tread or if you're going to need something larger," says Szymanek. "If you're on a busier street, you might want to get a larger snowblower or what they would refer to as a two-stage snow blower that would take care of the real heavy snow," says Szymanek.

Sfeir agrees, but don't be afraid to consult the staff, "Everybody should look at their needs, talk to the dealer and say, 'This is what I have. What do you recommend?'"

The going price for a single-stage snow blower is around $550-$900 according to Szymanek and Sfeir. A two-stage snow blowers could run you from about $900-$1200 on the low end, depending on the battery, features and brand you buy.

Szymanek reiterates it's important to replace the gas regularly, especially if you haven't used your machine in a while, "Ethanol free gas, that is the best for snow blowers. A lot of times, we might go weeks at a time without using the snowblower and your gas can go bad. You want to make sure you small amounts, two gallons at a time of gas so it doesn't go bad."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

All of Buffalo now under driving ban

The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
BUFFALO, NY
People

'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]

This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy