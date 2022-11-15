Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Harvard Crimson
The Case for Conservative Faculty
Jacob M. Miller ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Mathematics concentrator in Lowell House. His column “Diary from an Echo Chamber” appears on alternate Thursdays. In an interview with The Crimson earlier this year, one of Harvard’s most prominent conservative thinkers, Harvey C. Mansfield ’53, argued that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences has not hired a conservative in at least a decade. Anyone who has taken a course with Mansfield knows how the 91-year-old political philosophy professor despises the University administration. Yet Mansfield’s complaints aren’t just those of an old crank mourning the loss of the Harvard of 1953 — rather, they reflect the very real and disturbing decline of ideological diversity at this school.
Harvard Crimson
At Last, Progress From the Peabody
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
Black Alumni Reflect on if Harvard was ‘Worth It’ at Radcliffe Institute Event
The Harvard Radcliffe Institute hosted a discussion as part of the Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery. By Soumyaa Mazumder. Black alumni discussed their experiences as Harvard students and their thoughts on the College’s past actions during an event entitled “Beyond ‘Fair Harvard’: Perspectives from Black Alumni” on Tuesday.
Harvard Crimson
College Events Board's Spirit Week Rallies Students for 138th Harvard-Yale Game
The Harvard College Events Board hosted an outdoor celebration in the Science Center Plaza this week. By Michael Gritzbach. In the lead up to the 138th iteration of the Harvard-Yale football game this Saturday, hundreds of undergraduate students rallied at a series of events inspiring school spirit hosted by the Harvard College Events Board.
Harvard Crimson
Guide to Harvard for Yalies
Yalies — welcome to Harvard! It’s that time of the year when bulldogs and crimsons (?) get together to tailgate and watch some mediocre football together. Let’s face it, college campuses are confusing. At last year’s game, I felt completely lost in New Haven — why was the stadium so far away? Why are all the buildings so much more hawkish than Harvard’s? Why was everyone staring at my “yuck fale” hat? All this to say that a guide to Yale would have been helpful. So, if you are a bulldog feeling a bit lost in Cambridge, read through this ultimate guide to Harvard, catered completely to you.
Harvard Crimson
Jazz Musician Esperanza Spalding to Depart Harvard
Five-time Grammy Award winner Esperanza E. Spalding has taught at Harvard since 2017. By Camille G. Caldera. Prominent jazz musician Esperanza E. Spalding, a professor of the practice in Harvard’s Music Department, will depart the University, she announced in an email to department affiliates this week that was obtained by The Crimson.
Harvard Crimson
Undergrads Look Forward to First Harvard-Yale Game at Harvard Stadium in Six Years
The 138th playing of The Game will take place in Harvard Stadium, the first Harvard-Yale football standoff to do so since 2016. By Truong L. Nguyen. Most Harvard students will experience The Game at Harvard Stadium for the first time on Saturday when it returns to Harvard for its 138th playing.
Harvard Crimson
A Quick History of “The Game”
Besides being an excuse to party for 24 hours straight, there’s a bit more to Harvard-Yale. With the 138th annual Harvard-Yale Game approaching (and the first time it’ll be played at Harvard in six years!), let's take a trip through the ages to rediscover the history of “The Game” and get to the bottom of the strange turn of events that somehow ends with you drinking your Truly and freezing your butt off this weekend.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard's Colosseum: A History of Harvard Stadium
Harvard Stadium viewed from above. Built in 1903, it's the oldest concrete collegiate football stadium in the United States. By Griffin Wong. Just a mile across the river from the Yard, Harvard’s U-shaped colosseum towers over Allston, offering a space for eager runners, spectators, and athletes. At nearly 120 years old, the home of Harvard football also houses decades of American and Boston history.
Harvard Crimson
‘We Did It, Coach!’: An Oral History of Harvard's Game-Winning Drive to Stun the Yale Bowl, 2021
An announced crowd of 49,500 swarmed the Yale Bowl for the 137th playing of The Game on Nov. 20, 2021. After sixty minutes, the Bowl was flooded with a sea of red as thousands of Harvard students stormed onto the field in elation to celebrate with the team. By Josie W. Chen.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard CFO Thomas Hollister To Retire in June 2023
Thomas J. Hollister follows a string of other top Harvard administrators who have announced plans to depart. By Courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications. Harvard Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer Thomas J. Hollister will step down and retire at the end of the academic year after eight years serving in the role.
Harvard Crimson
As Harvard-Yale Game Looms, Some Students Sell Tickets at Steep Premiums
The Harvard Box Office, where students pick up their tickets for the Harvard-Yale game, is located in Smith Campus Center. By Addison Y. Liu. Ahead of this year’s Harvard-Yale football game, a marketplace has emerged for the resale of free undergraduate tickets, with some tickets going for more than $100.
Harvard Crimson
2018: When Harvard Beat the Bulldogs in a Ballpark
The Harvard defensive line prepares for a snap in a 45-27 win over Yale at Fenway Park on Nov. 17, 2018. By Timothy R. O'Meara. On Nov. 17, 2018, Harvard football took on Yale in the 135th iteration of The Game. But for the first time since 1894, The Game was played in neither Cambridge nor New Haven. Instead, it was played at historic Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox since 1912. The 34,675 fans in attendance witnessed a historic performance by both squads, as the game marked the most combined points of any Harvard-Yale contest. After a gritty, physical 60-minute battle, it was the Crimson who came out on top, 45-27.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Men's and Women's Squash, Eager to Defend National Title, Win Season-Opening Matches
Sophomore Habiba Eldefrawy competes against Dartmouth in a 12-10, 11-5, 11-2 victory over Claire Aube on Dec. 1, 2021. The Crimson went on to win the match, 8-1, the 86th in a 99-match active win streak. By Timothy R. O'Meara. If there was ever any doubt to how the Harvard...
Harvard Crimson
Preview: The Game Returns to Cambridge as Harvard Chases a Historic Four-Way Ivy League Title
1968. 2005. 2018. And, after a miraculous, improbable fourth-quarter comeback that saw senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly leave his lasting mark on the Harvard history books, 2021. These years saw some of the most legendary games in the history of Harvard-Yale, the second-oldest rivalry in college football and a matchup...
Harvard Crimson
In: Harvard/Out: Yale
This week, as the pre-Thanksgiving break assignments pile up and the sky fades into a daunting darkness before dinnertime, only one thing manages to pierce through the clouds of students’ burnout and exhaustion: a rowdy anticipation for the annual Harvard-Yale football game. On H-Y eve, a strange phenomenon graces...
Harvard Crimson
No. 10 Men’s Ice Hockey Defeats RPI, Union, and UNH for Best Start Since 1988-89
Then-senior captain Casey Dornbach plays against Brown University on Nov. 23, 2021. This past week, the Crimson had back-to-back wins against RPI, Union, and UNH for a 7-0 start to the season. By Josie W. Chen. The last time the Harvard men’s ice hockey team started a season 7-0-0, head...
Harvard Crimson
Clifton Dawson ’07, Harvard Football Legend, Reflects on Memories of The Game
Clifton Dawson ’07 takes a handoff from QB Liam O’Hagan '08. To this day, Dawson is the all-time Ivy League career rushing leader, career touchdown leader, career points leader, and career all-purpose yards leader. He also holds the Crimson’s single season touchdown record. By Crimson file photo.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Will Return to Using Its Own Tap Water After Levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ Decline
Cambridge’s water moves from the Stony Brook Watershed to reservoirs at Fresh Pond and through a treatment facility before flowing into the taps of homes in the city. By Julian J. Giordano. Cambridge will return to sourcing tap water from the city’s own water supply, less than three months...
Harvard Crimson
Taiwanese Boba Brand Tiger Sugar Pounces into Harvard Square
Taiwanese bubble tea brand Tiger Sugar has officially pounced its way into the Abbot building in Harvard Square. The establishment welcomed customers during its soft opening on Nov. 11 and held its official grand opening the next day. Tiger Sugar attempts to tell a “unique story” with its drinks, each...
