Salisbury, NC

North Carolina Health News

Study finds Latino workers die of occupational injuries at higher rates than other groups

In April, a 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by an industrial mixing machine during her shift at the Northeast Foods processing plant in Johnston County. In May, a 48-year-old laborer at an industrial cleaning company in Montgomery County fatally fell out of a large, horizontal duct. And in June, a 39-year-old farmworker met the same end when he found himself stuck between a pickup truck and a trailer at Bottomley Evergreens & Farms in Yadkin County.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Health systems make a play for women

The term “women’s health” tends to conjure images of gynecology offices, hospital maternity centers or other facilities focused on women’s reproductive health. But at the Novant Health Women’s Center in Charlotte’s SouthPark area, you can find neurology, psychiatry, pulmonary and cardiology clinics tailored specifically to women.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sustainability issues at Chatham Maternity Care Center could jeopardize unit’s future

Ellen Chetwynd, a long-time Chatham County resident, has already seen labor and delivery shut down once at Chatham Hospital. She gave birth to her daughter at Chatham Hospital in 1988 when it was at its old location on West Third Street in Siler City. Shortly after, motivated by her own positive birthing experience, she went to work as a nurse in the same maternity unit.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

