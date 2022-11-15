Read full article on original website
Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate
The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
Two Arrested On Assault Charges Following Fight In Laurel County
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and Deputy Byron Grimes arrested two individuals early Friday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 1:41 AM. The arrests occurred off Old...
Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
Pulaski County Law Enforcement Warning People of Phone Scam
Law enforcement in Pulaski County are warning people of a new phone scam. Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the scammer claims to be a police officer, going by the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. According to officials, the scam callers will tell...
Roxie Mullins
Roxie Mullins, age 81, of Redfox, KY, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Hospice of Butler County in. She was born at Cody, KY on October 29, 1941 to Curt Begley and Mildred Blair Begley. Funeral services for Roxie Mullins will be held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel, Saturday,...
Robert Comstock
Robert Comstock, age 73 of Martin, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born March 31, 1949 in Lackey, Kentucky to the late Bobby M. & Louise Athela “Peggy” Turnley Comstock. Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 16,...
Donna Kern
Donna Kern, age 85, a resident of Licking River Road in Gunlock, Kentucky; passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Paintsville ARH Hospital in Paintsville, Kentucky. Donna was born May 5, 1937 in Michigan, the daughter of the late Homer McLeod and Mabel Dorland. The family of Donna Kern will...
