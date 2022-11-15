ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Wheelchair World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Tom Halliwell snatches Wheelchair World Cup glory for England against France. Tom Halliwell's try two minutes from time saw England clinch the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup with a 28-24 win over reigning champions France in the final. Just two points separated the teams at half-time...
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: James Tedesco stars to seal 12th triumph for Australia in 30-10 win over Samoa. Skipper James Tedesco led the way with a player-of-the-match display as Australia broke Samoa's hearts and retained the men's Rugby League World Cup with a 30-10 victory in the final at Old Trafford.
SkySports

England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France

Tom Halliwell was overcome with emotion after his hero Rob Burrow congratulated him on winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. The England captain spoke in the build-up to Friday's 28-24 win over France in the final about how honoured he was to be wearing the No 7 shirt as Burrow had during his stellar career with Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
SkySports

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic 'struggled physically' in gruelling victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin

Novak Djokovic made it three wins from three in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals as he battled to a hard-fought victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin. Djokovic was already guaranteed to top the group and play Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday but he dug deep to avoid defeat, completing a 6-3 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) victory in a match lasting over three hours.
SkySports

Arsenal Women 2-3 Manchester United Women: Alessia Russo seals stunning late comeback

Alessia Russo sealed a remarkable comeback in stoppage-time as Manchester United stunned Arsenal 3-2 to inflict a first defeat of the season on the WSL leaders. Arsenal were five minutes away from a seventh-consecutive victory after second-half goals from Frida Maanum (46) and Laura Wienroither (73) cancelled out Ella Toone's first-half opener (39).
SkySports

Manchester United are set to give Alejandro Garnacho a new contract

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Chelsea are scouting Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as they look to replace both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Newcastle United are set to make a January move for France international striker Marcus Thuram, whose contract with Borussia Monchengladbach...
SkySports

Kevin Sinfield's Ultra 7 in 7 challenge passes £777,777 target in motor neurone disease fundraiser

Kevin Sinfield surpassed his fundraising target of £777,777 in aid of motor neurone disease after the penultimate day of his incredible Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos captain is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven successive days and - after completing day six at Bradford's University of Bradford Stadium on Friday - he had raised more than £780,000.
SkySports

The Hundred to introduce first ever women's player draft in major UK sport

The Hundred is set to make further history by introducing the first ever women's player Draft to be held by a major UK sport ahead of next summer's tournament. The Draft will coincide with that of the men's tournament as teams between them draft at least 32 domestic and overseas women's players.

