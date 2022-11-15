Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Wheelchair World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Tom Halliwell snatches Wheelchair World Cup glory for England against France. Tom Halliwell's try two minutes from time saw England clinch the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup with a 28-24 win over reigning champions France in the final. Just two points separated the teams at half-time...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: James Tedesco stars to seal 12th triumph for Australia in 30-10 win over Samoa. Skipper James Tedesco led the way with a player-of-the-match display as Australia broke Samoa's hearts and retained the men's Rugby League World Cup with a 30-10 victory in the final at Old Trafford.
SkySports
England vs All Blacks: A clash of two under-fire head coaches?; Ireland seek to secure unbeaten autumn vs Australia
England meet the All Blacks in a Test for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama - almost certainly the scene of England's finest day under Eddie Jones - in Saturday's headline clash. Elsewhere, Ireland round off their autumn schedule at home to Australia on...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Fans will not be allowed to buy alcohol around stadiums during Qatar tournament
Fans will not be allowed to buy alcohol around World Cup stadiums in Qatar, FIFA have announced. It means that supporters will no longer be able to buy Budweiser, which would have been the only alcoholic beverage available to fans at stadium venues due to its sponsorship of FIFA. The...
SkySports
England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France
Tom Halliwell was overcome with emotion after his hero Rob Burrow congratulated him on winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. The England captain spoke in the build-up to Friday's 28-24 win over France in the final about how honoured he was to be wearing the No 7 shirt as Burrow had during his stellar career with Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate
Bruno Fernandes has told Sky Sports News he has "no problem" with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says their awkward exchange in the Portugal dressing room was just a "joke". Fernandes exchanged a frosty handshake with Ronaldo on Monday as the pair met up with Portugal ahead of the...
SkySports
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic 'struggled physically' in gruelling victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin
Novak Djokovic made it three wins from three in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals as he battled to a hard-fought victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin. Djokovic was already guaranteed to top the group and play Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday but he dug deep to avoid defeat, completing a 6-3 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) victory in a match lasting over three hours.
What to watch for when you are watching the World Cup: Essential reads for on and off the field
Whether you call it “soccer” or “football,” the beautiful game is enjoyed by fans around the world. And every four years, it is celebrated in a monthlong spectacle: the World Cup. This time around, proceedings will start on Nov. 20 in host nation Qatar – something...
SkySports
Australia boss Mal Meninga wants prominence for international RL | Junior Paulo: Samoa need more games
Mal Meninga has called on rugby league's powerbrokers to ensure the international game is given the prominence it deserves after Australia claimed their 12th Rugby League World Cup. The Kangaroos head coach was part of some of the great Australia teams of the past during his playing days and is...
Ecuador stifles Qatar in World Cup opener
Enner Valencia scored two first-half goals and Ecuador defeated host Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World
SkySports
England head coach Eddie Jones believes New Zealand are there for the taking and do not have an aura
England head coach Eddie Jones believes New Zealand are "there for the taking" and that the All Blacks do not have an aura. Jones' England will run-out in front of a sell-out crowd at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday and aim to replicate the winning-performance they delivered against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.
SkySports
Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson defends decision to withdraw Champion Hurdle favourite at Ascot
Nicky Henderson has defended his decision to withdraw Constitution Hill due to the ground at Ascot on Saturday, stating he should have been "banned for life" if he let his star hurdler take his chance in the race. In a meeting that was plagued with a whole host of non-runners,...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 2-3 Manchester United Women: Alessia Russo seals stunning late comeback
Alessia Russo sealed a remarkable comeback in stoppage-time as Manchester United stunned Arsenal 3-2 to inflict a first defeat of the season on the WSL leaders. Arsenal were five minutes away from a seventh-consecutive victory after second-half goals from Frida Maanum (46) and Laura Wienroither (73) cancelled out Ella Toone's first-half opener (39).
SkySports
Manchester United are set to give Alejandro Garnacho a new contract
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Chelsea are scouting Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as they look to replace both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Newcastle United are set to make a January move for France international striker Marcus Thuram, whose contract with Borussia Monchengladbach...
SkySports
Kevin Sinfield's Ultra 7 in 7 challenge passes £777,777 target in motor neurone disease fundraiser
Kevin Sinfield surpassed his fundraising target of £777,777 in aid of motor neurone disease after the penultimate day of his incredible Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos captain is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven successive days and - after completing day six at Bradford's University of Bradford Stadium on Friday - he had raised more than £780,000.
Casper Ruud v Novak Djokovic: ATP Finals title decider – live
Game-by-game report: Will Novak Djokovic add to his vast array of titles this evening? Join Daniel Harris to find out
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton says he hopes 2022 'struggles' lead to Mercedes F1 titles after retiring from Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton says he hopes a difficult Formula 1 season gives Mercedes the "strength" to fight for championships in the future, as the Englishman signed off 2022 with a race retirement at the Abu Dhabi GP. Mercedes, who came into the season as reigning eight-time champions but finished it third...
SkySports
Maya Le Tissier: Man Utd Women defender's rise charted from playing with boys in Guernsey to her England debut
It has been quite the few months for Maya Le Tissier. From joining Manchester United from Brighton in the summer to her England debut, it marks a remarkable rise from her days of playing boys youth football in Guernsey. It's hard to find a recent interview with Le Tissier where...
SkySports
The Hundred to introduce first ever women's player draft in major UK sport
The Hundred is set to make further history by introducing the first ever women's player Draft to be held by a major UK sport ahead of next summer's tournament. The Draft will coincide with that of the men's tournament as teams between them draft at least 32 domestic and overseas women's players.
SkySports
Wales reporter notebook: Nation braced for a moment in history but this is a generation of serial qualifiers
The moment has arrived for Wales. Robert Page's side kick off their first World Cup finals campaign since 1958 against the United States next Monday and also face Iran and England in Group B. On the eve of the tournament, Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes provides his first...
Comments / 0