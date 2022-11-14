Read full article on original website
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks sentenced to six life sentences with additional seven hundred sixty two yearsThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Abby 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Abby!. She is a six-year-old dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023
MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
Local drag queen reflects on Black Nite, former tavern becomes landmark
The Black Nite rising is now officially considered a historical landmark in Milwaukee. The Black Nite, a gay bar in Milwaukee in the 1960s, was the site of an uprising
marquettewire.org
BONEBRAKE: Marquette Athletics must recite land and water acknowledgement before games
Before every Marquette game, the familiar sights and sounds of ACDC’s “Thunderstruck” blaring through the speakers and gold and blue everywhere you turn is nothing out of the ordinary. One thing missing from these pregame rituals is the land and water acknowledgment. Currently, Marquette’s land and water...
Aroused Deer Breaks Into Wisconsin Home After Falling In Love With Holiday Decoration
"Prancer had an unwelcomed suitor." A couple in Milwaukee Wisconsin encountered a strange home intruder this week. A full-grown buck charged through the front door and into the living room. The deer became afraid and wandered through the house, trapping itself upstairs. “I didn’t realize it was a deer until...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man wanted for Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a man who shot someone near 49th and Lisbon on the morning of Nov. 10. Police said the shots were fired from a handgun around 3:30 a.m. during a fight. The wanted man then ran away. He's described as Black, between the ages...
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Deli in Kenosha is packed with everything
Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been around for more than 70 years and during that time they’ve made a lot of people very happy with their Italian food. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
1470 WMBD
‘Hurts to breathe’: Angry families confront Wisconsin parade attacker
(Reuters) -Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year confronted the driver with anger and tears on Tuesday during the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lake Park’s Ravine Road bridge in Milwaukee reopens
MILWAUKEE - Lake Park Friends plans to celebrate the reopening of the Ravine Road Bridge in Milwaukee’s Lake Park at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. A news release says the century-old structure was closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports. Lake Park Friends worked with Milwaukee County and historic preservation groups to ensure the restoration of the bridge. The entire project is projected to cost about $4.4 million, including $2 million in federal funds.
CBS 58
Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate Milwaukee shootings; 2 men, teen wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, Nov. 14. Two men and a 14-year-old boy were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near 22nd and Wells. The victims, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentenced; what's next for Waukesha?
Darrell Brooks will spend the rest of his life in prison. FOX6's Bret Lemoine, a Waukesha native, speaks on the sentencing and the Waukesha community.
