Milwaukee, WI

Radio Ink

Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Abby 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Abby!. She is a six-year-old dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023

MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted for Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a man who shot someone near 49th and Lisbon on the morning of Nov. 10. Police said the shots were fired from a handgun around 3:30 a.m. during a fight. The wanted man then ran away. He's described as Black, between the ages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tenuta's Deli in Kenosha is packed with everything

Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been around for more than 70 years and during that time they’ve made a lot of people very happy with their Italian food. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Park’s Ravine Road bridge in Milwaukee reopens

MILWAUKEE - Lake Park Friends plans to celebrate the reopening of the Ravine Road Bridge in Milwaukee’s Lake Park at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. A news release says the century-old structure was closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports. Lake Park Friends worked with Milwaukee County and historic preservation groups to ensure the restoration of the bridge. The entire project is projected to cost about $4.4 million, including $2 million in federal funds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate Milwaukee shootings; 2 men, teen wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, Nov. 14. Two men and a 14-year-old boy were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near 22nd and Wells. The victims, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store

Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
PLYMOUTH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
MILWAUKEE, WI

