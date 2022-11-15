ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Guardsman named top regional recruiter

NEW ORLEANS – Sgt. Christian Knoll, a 24-year-old Louisiana Army National Guardsman (LAARNG) originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was named the top National Guard recruiter in the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group for region five for fiscal year 2022. "We are extremely proud of Sgt. Knoll's accomplishments,” said Col. Marc Prymek,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled

Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport vacant building catches fire again, investigation underway

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department battled a blaze Saturday morning at a commercial building near downtown Shreveport. KTBS was on the scene as multiple units responded to the building at Culpepper Street and Van Loan Street. That building has reportedly caught fire several times this year. A 62-year-old...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches welcomes KTBS 3 Community Caravan ahead of the holidays

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great road trip on Thursday. We've been featuring Natchitoches, Louisiana this week. The town and the people there have a lot to offer, especially during the holiday season. The Spirit of Christmas is spreading in the City of Lights ahead of the 96th Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival. If you haven't visited Natchitoches lately, you'll definitely want to put it on your to-do list.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Symphony adds Latin flavor

SHREVEPORT, La. - Music and film come together this weekend for a celebration of culture. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents its Latin Nights concert. It features Aldo Lopez Gavila. Conductor Michael Butterman tells us what to expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Shreveport Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving traditionally is the day we all sit together and eat a home cooked meal – but, not everyone. Whether you’re going to be celebrating Thanksgiving with family over the weekend – you have to work on that day or maybe you just don’t want to cook this year, in Shreveport we have a few options to let someone else cook for you! Here’s a list of restaurants in the Shreveport area that will be open on Thanksgiving day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star

Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

2 shootings in one night leaves 2 victims injured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ends up getting shot, and another man is shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20, at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was shot while at a party at Melvin’s Landing, on the 1500 block of Cross Lake Boulevard. The victim stated while at the party someone began shooting. He was hit twice in the left arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU's final home game

NATCHITOCHES, La. – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas

People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy