KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
KTBS
Shreveport Guardsman named top regional recruiter
NEW ORLEANS – Sgt. Christian Knoll, a 24-year-old Louisiana Army National Guardsman (LAARNG) originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was named the top National Guard recruiter in the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group for region five for fiscal year 2022. "We are extremely proud of Sgt. Knoll's accomplishments,” said Col. Marc Prymek,...
KTBS
Final KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of the season receives tons of holiday cheers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Justice Wilk, 8, had quite a blast as she made a victory run through Walmart on Airline Drive this Thursday as our last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner for the 2022 holiday season. Justice is a 2nd grader at Doyline Elementary in Doyline, Louisiana. After a...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled
Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
KTBS
Shreveport vacant building catches fire again, investigation underway
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department battled a blaze Saturday morning at a commercial building near downtown Shreveport. KTBS was on the scene as multiple units responded to the building at Culpepper Street and Van Loan Street. That building has reportedly caught fire several times this year. A 62-year-old...
KTBS
Natchitoches welcomes KTBS 3 Community Caravan ahead of the holidays
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great road trip on Thursday. We've been featuring Natchitoches, Louisiana this week. The town and the people there have a lot to offer, especially during the holiday season. The Spirit of Christmas is spreading in the City of Lights ahead of the 96th Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival. If you haven't visited Natchitoches lately, you'll definitely want to put it on your to-do list.
KTBS
Shreveport Symphony adds Latin flavor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Music and film come together this weekend for a celebration of culture. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents its Latin Nights concert. It features Aldo Lopez Gavila. Conductor Michael Butterman tells us what to expect.
q973radio.com
Here Are The Shreveport Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving traditionally is the day we all sit together and eat a home cooked meal – but, not everyone. Whether you’re going to be celebrating Thanksgiving with family over the weekend – you have to work on that day or maybe you just don’t want to cook this year, in Shreveport we have a few options to let someone else cook for you! Here’s a list of restaurants in the Shreveport area that will be open on Thanksgiving day:
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
bossierpress.com
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
KSLA
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive. You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:. Anytime Fitness.
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leaves 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ends up getting shot, and another man is shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20, at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was shot while at a party at Melvin’s Landing, on the 1500 block of Cross Lake Boulevard. The victim stated while at the party someone began shooting. He was hit twice in the left arm.
“A loss under these circumstances is unfortunate” Third horse in two months euthanized at Louisiana Downs
Caesars Entertainment responds to a horse being put down this past Saturday at Louisiana Downs, the third in two months.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
KTBS
Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU's final home game
NATCHITOCHES, La. – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and...
ktalnews.com
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas
People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
KTBS
Chuck Jones’s 4th Annual NWLA Food Bank Thanksgiving Benefit Concert
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you're looking for something meaningful and fun to do this weekend, look no more. Head out and help us help Chuck Jones on his mission to give everyone a bountiful Thanksgiving!. His Thanksgiving Benefit Concert is Saturday, Nov. 19 form 7 p.m. until 11 p.m....
