Camden County, GA

Action News Jax

JSO: Teenager shot on Hollycrest Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers were dispatched to 5100 Hollycrest Drive in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his teens with a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man dead after being hit by Mercedes-Benz on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a pedestrian was killed on Atlantic Boulevard Thursday night. According to detectives, a man in his 30s was walking in the middle of the roadway around 9:20 p.m. At the same time, a silver Mercedes-Benz, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, was heading westbound on Atlantic Boulevard. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and hit him in the inside lane of the roadway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Foul play suspected after clothes found stuffed in oven of burning New Town apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department suspects foul play after it located clothes in the oven of a burning apartment Friday morning. According to a tweet by JFRD, fire fighters responded to Morgan Street for a burning, two story apartment complex. Once the fire was out, they located clothes in the oven and proof that the oven was on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

No one hurt after 16-wheel hay trailer flips on I-10, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers this morning were surprised to be ushered off the interstate abruptly Friday morning after a hay trailer flipped on Interstate 10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched around 7:58 a.m. after a 16-wheel trailer carrying hay flipped on I-10 at State Road 301. No injuries were reported, but the trailer is blocking all lanes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

