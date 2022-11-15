JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a pedestrian was killed on Atlantic Boulevard Thursday night. According to detectives, a man in his 30s was walking in the middle of the roadway around 9:20 p.m. At the same time, a silver Mercedes-Benz, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, was heading westbound on Atlantic Boulevard. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and hit him in the inside lane of the roadway.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO