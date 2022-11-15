Read full article on original website
Attorneys demand arrest of guards in jail detainee's beating
WOODBINE, Ga. — (AP) — Attorneys for a Georgia jail detainee recorded by security cameras being punched by guards repeatedly in the head and neck called Wednesday for the deputies to be fired and arrested, insisting the videos show the violence was unjustified. “There is no way in...
M.A.D. D.A.D.S and the family of Elijah McDonald search for murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — M.A.D. D.A.D.S and the family of Elijah McDonald will canvass the Woodstock neighborhood this Saturday. He was murdered on September 27, 2022, at the Sophia Huron Apartments. M.A.D.D.A.D.S. will meet at 2800 Sophia Street at 10:45 am. It is encouraged that everyone wear a mask. >>>...
JSO: Teenager shot on Hollycrest Drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers were dispatched to 5100 Hollycrest Drive in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his teens with a...
WSAV-TV
Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers in Camden County host news conference
Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers …. Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Quinton Simon update:...
Police searching for Baker County couple wanted for child neglect
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the community in locating a couple wanted in connection with the neglect of their infant child. Baker County Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Curtis Lovett and Kaitlyn Wilson after an investigation revealed both individuals...
One arrested after nearly 20 dogs seized during search warrant on Jacksonville Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services Wednesday served an arrest warrant at a Northside home to seize reportedly over 20 dogs. When Action News Jax showed up at Castle Dr. and Sherwood forest, three dogs could be spotted running...
News4Jax.com
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
WJCL
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' brought $300 million to Georgia's economy, created 1,800 jobs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Georgia hairstylist's work featured on new Black Panther movie. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' made nearly $200 million at the box office after its first week in theaters. But its impact on the Georgia economy is just as impressive. The Motion Picture Association announced...
Incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters cleans house days before taking office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic shakeup of leadership staff at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is generating apprehension and criticism days before incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters takes office. Waters delivered the mass demotions in person on Wednesday. They include some of the agency’s most senior and respected officers, including...
JSO: Man dead after being hit by Mercedes-Benz on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a pedestrian was killed on Atlantic Boulevard Thursday night. According to detectives, a man in his 30s was walking in the middle of the roadway around 9:20 p.m. At the same time, a silver Mercedes-Benz, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, was heading westbound on Atlantic Boulevard. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and hit him in the inside lane of the roadway.
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a rough time for an urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks. The latest attack was Thursday night. Damages are over $10,000 in cost. The White Harvest Farm is asking for help...
JFRD: Foul play suspected after clothes found stuffed in oven of burning New Town apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department suspects foul play after it located clothes in the oven of a burning apartment Friday morning. According to a tweet by JFRD, fire fighters responded to Morgan Street for a burning, two story apartment complex. Once the fire was out, they located clothes in the oven and proof that the oven was on.
Manhunt underway following deadly shooting in Lake Forest strip mall
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are canvassing a Lake Forest neighborhood following a deadly shooting early Thursday. Police were called to a strip mall parking lot on Palmdale Street just off Lem Turner Road and found a man who had been shot multiple times. It happened outside Balla’s...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one hurt after 16-wheel hay trailer flips on I-10, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers this morning were surprised to be ushered off the interstate abruptly Friday morning after a hay trailer flipped on Interstate 10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched around 7:58 a.m. after a 16-wheel trailer carrying hay flipped on I-10 at State Road 301. No injuries were reported, but the trailer is blocking all lanes.
Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
News4Jax.com
High school football playoffs ‘22: A dozen area teams bound for 3rd round
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dozen teams are still standing in the high school football state playoffs with some major all-local showdowns heading our way. University Christian and Trinity Christian. Baker County and Bradford. All those matchups — and more — are heading this way in the third round, including...
floridapolitics.com
Lenny Curry: Honor the spirit of citizen leaders with stricter ‘resign to run’ law
In just a few months, I will conclude my second, 4-year term serving as the Mayor of Florida’s largest city, Jacksonville. During these 8 years, it has been an honor and privilege to serve, but as a firm supporter of term limits, I respect that my time in this office will soon conclude.
Jacksonville restaurants adding 'temporary inflation charge' on customers' bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation is causing the price of food, gas, and electricity to rise and with that, local restaurants are having to find solutions. Some are putting a "temporary inflation charge" on customers' bills. On the Nextdoor app, a neighbor from the World Golf Village put up a...
