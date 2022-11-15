Dartmouth faces Westborough in volleyball program's first-ever state semifinal appearance

A year ago, Westborough ended Dartmouth’s playoff run in the Div. 2 quarterfinals.

No. 4 Dartmouth is looking for a different outcome this year as it makes the volleyball program’s first-ever appearance in a state semifinal and will face top-seeded Westborough at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Franklin High School.

“My girls are very excited as well as determined and focused on the challenge that lies ahead of them,” said Dartmouth head coach Rachel Lassey. “I feel as though we are peaking at the perfect time. Everyone is playing their best volleyball right now. Chemistry is there, and the motivation is at an all-time high.”

Ever since a 3-0 win over Barnstable on Oct. 26, the confidence of Dartmouth’s players has shot through the roof and it’s shown in their play on the court.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFSDartmouth reaches state semifinals for the first time in school history

“We need to continue to believe in ourselves like we have been, and we are going to have to minimize unforced errors,” Lassey said. “If we play our game and the way that we've been playing, this is more than doable.”

Westborough features a strong offense led by junior outside hitter Quinn Anderson (288 kills), junior outside hitter Georgia Tyrrell (88 kills) and junior middle hitter Maggie Cardin (77 kills). Senior setter Shannon Clark has a team-high 535 assists.

“Westborough is an outstanding all-around team,” Lassey said. “They have some big hitters and a great setter.”

Dartmouth lost 3-0 to Westborough on Sept. 16 in the teams' only regular-season meeting, but Dartmouth went on to win 17 of its next 19 games with its only other losses coming against Case and Duxbury.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFSOld Rochester volleyball faces Dennis-Yarmouth in rematch of 2021 Div. 3 state final

“The last time we played them Ava Crane was out sick and we had to switch up our lineup,” Lassey said. “We are a completely different team right now.”

Despite missing a handful of games early in the season, Crane leads Dartmouth with 233 kills and 214 digs. Junior middle hitter Adeline Ablett has 192 kills while senior right side Erynn Jasparro has 127 for a balanced offensive attack for senior setter Lauren Augusto (729 assists).

“I knew the potential that this team had, but they have exceeded my expectations,” Lassey said. “We have a handful of juniors that have stepped it up — Adeline Ablett, Haley Jankins, Brooke Davis and Olivia Arruda.

“Eryan Jasparro is a senior that didn't play much last year, and she is on fire on the right side right now. She has always been that athlete that has accepted her role on the team, and I am beyond excited for her for the outstanding season that she has had. Her positive attitude has led to her success.”

Another player that Lassey is looking for big things from is junior Gaby Velazquez, who leads the team in serve receptions (361) and service aces (78) and is second in digs (180).

“We have to pass well on serve receive as always, and be able to spread out the ball as much as possible,” Lassey said. “This is going to be a battle, and our defense is going to hold down the fort.”

NO. 4 DARTMOUTH AT NO. 1 WESTBOROUGH

What: Div. 2 State Semifinal

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Franklin High School

Records: Dartmouth (20-3); Westborough (19-0)

Last games: Dartmouth 3, Masconomet 0; Westborough 3, North Quincy 0