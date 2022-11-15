Read full article on original website
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Crawford: I Set A Trend, Once I Became Undisputed, Everybody Wanted To Become Undisputed!
Terence Crawford has never been short on confidence. But even he admits that his pugilistic career has vastly exceeded his initial expectations. With world title runs in three separate weight classes, Crawford has put together the sort of resume that will likely result in his induction into the Hall of Fame. However, while he’s appreciative of media pundits revering his achievements, the newly turned 35-year-old views his multiple title reigns, pound-for-pound recognition, and countless wins on the big stage as icing on the cake. Though they're important, Crawford reiterated recently that before turning pro in 2008, there was only one goal on his to-do list.
Bill Haney on Lomachenko: This is a Fight That We Know The People Want
In addition to his sheer will and determination, Vasiliy Lomachenko has honed his craft over the course of approximately two decades. As a result, the Ukrainian native has stockpiled boatloads of achievements. In total, the now 34-year-old has aggregated an amateur record of 396 victories against only one defeat, pilfered numerous world titles in the professional ranks, and consistently finds himself mentioned amongst the boxing world’s elite.
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
De La Hoya on Tank-Garcia: We Bent Over Backwards; All We Need Is to Sign on Dotted Line
Oscar De La Hoya is as giddy as anyone else in the boxing world to see Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis trade punches next year. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis both announced on their social media accounts this week that they would face each other next year in Las Vegas. The exact date and venue has not yet been determined, but the 12-round bout will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds.
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Kevin Lele Sadjo Takes Down Emre Cukur in Seven, Retains EBU Title
Le Cannet, France - WBC #11 and IBF #15 super middleweight Kevin Lele Sadjo of France retained his EBU European 168lb title for the very first time by stopping German opponent Emre Cukur in the midst of the seventh round. Powerfully built and very muscular Sadjo, 32 and nicknamed Phenom,...
Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me
Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
Jaime Munguia To Gennadiy Golovkin: See You In May '23!
Jaime Munguia has heard the public demand calling for more meaningful fights. The hope on his end is that the next fight will be for a shot at becoming a two-division titlist. “[Gennadiy] Golovkin, see you in May '23,” insisted Munguia. The callout came during the post-fight interview for...
Sandor Martin Replaces Ill Jose Pedraza, To Fight Teofimo Lopez On December 10 At MSG
The WBC super lightweight elimination match ordered last week will happen a lot sooner than anyone anticipated. BoxingScene.com confirmed Thursday that Spain’s Sandor Martin has agreed to replace an ill Jose Pedraza as Teofimo Lopez’s opponent December 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Martin was the other opponent Lopez and his handlers at Top Rank Inc. considered before they picked Pedraza for this next bout, but Martin happily replaced Pedraza on barely three weeks’ notice.
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul is Not in My League, I Don't See It Going Past Four
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) believes that he will blast out Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) in four rounds or less. The two sides are in talks for a potential showdown in the UK, with a date in February being eyed. Last month, Paul dropped and decisioned...
Jaime Munguia Drops Gonzale Coria Twice, Knocks Him Out in Three
Arena Astros, Guadalajara - In a middleweight fight, former WBO 154-pound champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) battered and stopped Gonzalo Coria (21-6, 8 KOs) in three rounds. On some betting sites, Coria was a 100-1 underdog. For the most part, Munguia was jabing and taking his time in the...
Anthony Joshua Says Distractions Outside Ring Making Boxing Career Complicated
Anthony Joshua has found himself at a career crossroads. The 33-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2019. After suffering his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. via stoppage and later avenging the loss by beating...
Chris Colbert Still Hopeful For Hector Garcia Rematch: “I’m A Get It Back In Blood”
The star trajectory of Chris Colbert took an unexpected turn far sooner than many were anticipating. Armed with a flawless record and skills that pay the bills, the 26-year-old made his latest trip to the ring against the unheralded Hector Luis Garcia earlier this year. Though he was pegged as a considerable favorite heading in, Colbert struggled mightily with the relentless pressure of the rugged contender. In the seventh, seemingly ahead on the cards, Garcia punctuated a career-best showing by flooring the loquacious New Yorker, before cruising to a unanimous decision victory on the night.
Richard Schaefer: It's Up to Stanionis If He Wants to Fight Spence or Accept Step Aside
Welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will soon have to decide for himself how his career will pan out in the early part of 2023, says his promoter Richard Schaefer. Stanionis currently holds the WBA ‘World’ 147-pound title, a lesser version of the one currently held by Errol Spence Jr., who also has the IBF and WBC titles to his name. Stanionis has recently pressed the sanctioning body to enforce his status as mandatory challenger to Spence's title immediately after it was revealed last month that talks for an undisputed welterweight championship between Spence and WBO titlist Terence Crawford fell through. Sanctioning bodies generally allow unification fights to take precedence over mandatory defenses.
Otto Wallin on Fighting Anthony Joshua: I Think I Deserve That Fight
Otto Wallin feels he is entitled to a fight with one of the heavyweight division’s biggest names. The southpaw Swede has recently been floated as a potential opponent for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of London for the first quarter of next year. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, mentioned Wallin as a kind of respectable rebound fight for Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level
A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I'm Not Interested In Munguia; He Is Nobody; I Need Champions!
Jaime Munguia remains the WBO’s number one contender for Janibek Alimkhanuly’s middleweight title. Alimkhanuly knows Munguia already turned down a fight with him once. The Kazakh southpaw doesn’t think Munguia will change his mind and thus has turned his attention to other opponents. “I told you I’m...
Jack Catterall Not Worried: New Trainer Can't Change Josh Taylor Overnight
Junior welterweight contender Jack Catterall does not believe a new trainer will make Josh Taylor a better fighter. Taylor was trained for much of his career by Shane McGuigan. He would part ways with McGuigan and begin working with Ben Davison. Davison was in Taylor's corner earlier this year, when...
Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBA
Eimantas Stanionis has spent the past several weeks targeting an unbeaten welterweight from the greater Dallas area for his next fight. Such a fight could materialize, even if not against the fighter that the secondary titlist had in mind. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has ordered a mandatory title...
