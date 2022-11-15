Read full article on original website
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
Amazon Eases Instant Account Deactivation Policy to Appease Sellers
After years of grumbling, Amazon said Wednesday (Nov 16) it was amending a dispute policy that instantly deactivated sellers’ accounts, in favor of a plan that allows sellers to stay open while they work towards a resolution. Before now, Amazon’s 2 million sellers faced an ongoing threat of having...
Big Box Retailers Target and Walmart Woo Higher-Income Grocery Shoppers
In this week's grocery roundup, superstores set their sights on big spenders, Grab grows its grocery presence, and supermarket spending is rising. Mega-retailer Target discussed Wednesday (Nov. 16) on a call with investors about its third-quarter results that food spending is growing across income groups. Christina Hennington, executive vice president...
Amazon’s Jassy Says Layoffs to Stretch Into ‘23
Amazon’s job cuts will continue into next year, adding to those that have already been announced, as the company’s leaders are only midway through their annual operating planning review. So said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in a message to employees that was also posted online. “Leaders across the...
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
Kohl’s Says Middle Class and Discretionary Items Struggle with Inflation
With its focus on discretionary products and middle-income consumers, Kohl’s has been hard hit by the current macroeconomic trends, the retailer said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. “Persistently high inflation continues to dampen consumer spending and our business given our exposure to discretionary categories like apparel...
Gap Uses Streamlined Branding and Expanded Discounts to Raise eCommerce Profits
Apparel retail company Gap Inc. made a huge turnaround this quarter in sales and profits even as global commerce faces continued challenges amid high inflation rates. The company, which also manages clothing brands like Banana Republic and Old Navy, revealed in its third-quarter earnings report that profits are on an upswing.
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
Home Retailer Williams-Sonoma Sees Growing Demand From B2B Customers
B2B customers’ demand for corporate gifting and custom merchandise services contributed to record earnings results for home retailer Williams-Sonoma, the company said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. The company’s B2B segment achieved a 17% year-over-year increase during the quarter and is one of Williams-Sonoma’s greatest opportunities...
40% of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Will Use Financing to Make Holiday Happen
With 15 million consumers — close to 6% of the United States population — sitting out holiday gift buying this year, roughly 40% will use financing tools to put gifts under the tree. That’s according to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: Holiday Shopping Edition,” a PYMNTS and...
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions
Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
National Retail Solutions, Uber Partner on Delivery for Neighborhood Stores
Point-of-sale (POS) platform operator National Retail Solutions (NRS) and Uber Technologies have partnered to facilitate delivery from participating NRS local retailers and bodegas. The partnership will offer Uber Direct’s same-day delivery service to independent retailers operating the 17,000 stores that use NRS’ POS terminals, the companies said Thursday (Nov. 17)...
DoorDash Looks to Office Events to Deliver Growth to its B2B Unit
As food delivery aggregators look to drive spending with consumers and businesses alike, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, is setting its sights on workplaces’ corporate event spending. The company announced Thursday (Nov. 17) a partnership with coworking space provider WeWork to be the exclusive delivery provider for...
UK Shoppers’ Preference for At-Home Delivery Is 10% Stronger Than Average
In this age of convenience, options such as at-home delivery that enable consumers to save time and costs by easily comparing prices between brands continue to gain traction across markets. In the U.K. it’s an even bigger deal as preference for shipping eCommerce purchases directly home is high among local...
Is Data the Cure-All for Subscription Retention and Churn?
As pretty much any retailer and brand can attest, acquiring and retaining subscription customers in a good economy — particularly high-value ones — is no easy task, but when the hardship of headwinds is added in, the job gets even tougher. However, if certain steps and processes are...
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
LatAm’s dLocal Shares Drop 50% After Muddy Waters Questions Disclosures
Muddy Waters Capital has unveiled a short of Uruguay-based, U.S.-listed payments company dLocal Ltd. (DLO) in a report that drew a swift response from the firm. In the report released Wednesday (Nov. 16), Muddy Waters Capital said dLocal has reported a rate of growth and profitability that makes it an “outlier.”
Starbucks Claims $181M in Revenue From Unused Gift Cards and Loyalty Credits
Starbucks reportedly claimed $181 million in revenue from money on gift cards and loyalty accounts that customers didn’t spend in fiscal year 2021 — a figure that amounted to about 1% of its sales and 4.3% of its net income during the year. The amount of unused credit...
Hong Kong’s Genesis Block Stops Trading and Will Close OTC Portal
Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency retail service provider Genesis Block has reportedly ceased trading, asked its customers to withdraw their funds and told them it would close its over-the-counter (OTC) trading portal on Dec. 10. These moves follow the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and problems at other firms in the crypto...
