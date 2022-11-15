By some accounts, the omnichannel bank of the future has digital roots that trace back 20 years or more, Michael Haney, head of digital core at Technisys, told PYMNTS. From the rise of ATMs to the ubiquity of voice and keypad prompts on the phone, or bot-screened questions online, most consumers are fully comfortable by now with the art of financial self-service happening outside of the traditional brick-and-mortar branch. Add in the most recent advances and mass uptake of mobile banking, and the stage is set for the omnichannel bank of the future.

3 DAYS AGO