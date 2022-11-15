Read full article on original website
Is Data the Cure-All for Subscription Retention and Churn?
As pretty much any retailer and brand can attest, acquiring and retaining subscription customers in a good economy — particularly high-value ones — is no easy task, but when the hardship of headwinds is added in, the job gets even tougher. However, if certain steps and processes are...
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs
Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
How Technology Is Increasingly Humanizing Digital Banks
By some accounts, the omnichannel bank of the future has digital roots that trace back 20 years or more, Michael Haney, head of digital core at Technisys, told PYMNTS. From the rise of ATMs to the ubiquity of voice and keypad prompts on the phone, or bot-screened questions online, most consumers are fully comfortable by now with the art of financial self-service happening outside of the traditional brick-and-mortar branch. Add in the most recent advances and mass uptake of mobile banking, and the stage is set for the omnichannel bank of the future.
SMB Financial Automation Firm BILL Buys Finmark and Aims to Expand
Financial automation software provider BILL announced Wednesday (Nov. 16) that it has completed its acquisition of SMB financial planning company Finmark. BILL first revealed the acquisition agreement on Nov. 3, stating at that time that the move to acquire Finmark came as a way to expand BILL’s SMB planning and cash flow analytics capabilities.
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
Home Retailer Williams-Sonoma Sees Growing Demand From B2B Customers
B2B customers’ demand for corporate gifting and custom merchandise services contributed to record earnings results for home retailer Williams-Sonoma, the company said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. The company’s B2B segment achieved a 17% year-over-year increase during the quarter and is one of Williams-Sonoma’s greatest opportunities...
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
Spend Management Headaches Push SaaS Firms to Automated Systems
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution providers experience a bevy of challenges when managing their non-payroll spending. For one, these firms too often rely on time-consuming, inefficient manual processes to manage this spend, which includes suppliers’ invoices and employees’ expenses, leading to delays impacting critical parties. Another flaw of manual entry is its propensity for mistakes: Data entry errors remain the top challenge cited by the SaaS firm executives surveyed.
Bump Teams With Mastercard, Highnote to Help Creators
With the global creator economy expanding, financial services platform Bump has teamed up with Mastercard and card issuer Highnote to launch the Bump Creator Card. The card, announced Wednesday (Nov. 16), is designed to break down financial barriers facing independent creators face while helping them build brands and businesses. “The...
Rising Deposit Fraud Disrupts FinTechs’ Customer Experience and Vibe
Fraud is top of mind in tech — especially in payments — and not just because of the collapse of crypto trading firm FTX. FinTechs promise to disrupt traditional financial services and through digital conduits at scale, also seek to speed up money movement, in real time, across a range of seamless, streamlined customer experiences.
National Retail Solutions, Uber Partner on Delivery for Neighborhood Stores
Point-of-sale (POS) platform operator National Retail Solutions (NRS) and Uber Technologies have partnered to facilitate delivery from participating NRS local retailers and bodegas. The partnership will offer Uber Direct’s same-day delivery service to independent retailers operating the 17,000 stores that use NRS’ POS terminals, the companies said Thursday (Nov. 17)...
SMBs Hungry for New Sources of Credit to Help Fund Their Dreams and Needs
Working capital remains elusive for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The risks taken by entrepreneurs with a product and a dream can be staggering, and they often don’t end happily. It’s a reality that makes financing those dreams both a challenge and a catalyst for alternatives. In a...
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
Vagaro and Certegy Partner on BNPL for Beauty and Wellness Businesses
Business management platform Vagaro and automated clearing house (ACH) payments and risk management company Certegy have partnered on a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution that will allows beauty, wellness and fitness businesses to offer payment installment options to their clients. With the new Vagaro Pay Later service, consumers can...
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
Amazon Eases Instant Account Deactivation Policy to Appease Sellers
After years of grumbling, Amazon said Wednesday (Nov 16) it was amending a dispute policy that instantly deactivated sellers’ accounts, in favor of a plan that allows sellers to stay open while they work towards a resolution. Before now, Amazon’s 2 million sellers faced an ongoing threat of having...
Gap Uses Streamlined Branding and Expanded Discounts to Raise eCommerce Profits
Apparel retail company Gap Inc. made a huge turnaround this quarter in sales and profits even as global commerce faces continued challenges amid high inflation rates. The company, which also manages clothing brands like Banana Republic and Old Navy, revealed in its third-quarter earnings report that profits are on an upswing.
B2B Platform Solv Kenya and Cellulant Offer Payment and Collection Services
Pan-African payments provider Cellulant and B2B digital platform Solv Kenya have partnered to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reconcile, receive and view all their payments in one place and while on the go. With the partnership, SMBs using Solv Kenya’s platform can access Cellulant’s digital payment and collections...
