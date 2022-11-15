Read full article on original website
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
DoorDash Looks to Office Events to Deliver Growth to its B2B Unit
As food delivery aggregators look to drive spending with consumers and businesses alike, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, is setting its sights on workplaces’ corporate event spending. The company announced Thursday (Nov. 17) a partnership with coworking space provider WeWork to be the exclusive delivery provider for...
False Declines Drop When Merchants and Issuers Show a Little Trust
Card declines are known to blast off during peak shopping seasons, the winter gifting holidays topping the list, and the pernicious problem of false declines is a fixable part of this problem that cost merchants and issuers an estimated $440 billion in 2021. PYMNTS spoke with Jaime Howard, vice president...
SMB Financial Automation Firm BILL Buys Finmark and Aims to Expand
Financial automation software provider BILL announced Wednesday (Nov. 16) that it has completed its acquisition of SMB financial planning company Finmark. BILL first revealed the acquisition agreement on Nov. 3, stating at that time that the move to acquire Finmark came as a way to expand BILL’s SMB planning and cash flow analytics capabilities.
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions
Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
40% of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Will Use Financing to Make Holiday Happen
With 15 million consumers — close to 6% of the United States population — sitting out holiday gift buying this year, roughly 40% will use financing tools to put gifts under the tree. That’s according to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: Holiday Shopping Edition,” a PYMNTS and...
Home Retailer Williams-Sonoma Sees Growing Demand From B2B Customers
B2B customers’ demand for corporate gifting and custom merchandise services contributed to record earnings results for home retailer Williams-Sonoma, the company said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. The company’s B2B segment achieved a 17% year-over-year increase during the quarter and is one of Williams-Sonoma’s greatest opportunities...
National Retail Solutions, Uber Partner on Delivery for Neighborhood Stores
Point-of-sale (POS) platform operator National Retail Solutions (NRS) and Uber Technologies have partnered to facilitate delivery from participating NRS local retailers and bodegas. The partnership will offer Uber Direct’s same-day delivery service to independent retailers operating the 17,000 stores that use NRS’ POS terminals, the companies said Thursday (Nov. 17)...
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
Gap Uses Streamlined Branding and Expanded Discounts to Raise eCommerce Profits
Apparel retail company Gap Inc. made a huge turnaround this quarter in sales and profits even as global commerce faces continued challenges amid high inflation rates. The company, which also manages clothing brands like Banana Republic and Old Navy, revealed in its third-quarter earnings report that profits are on an upswing.
CFOs Shore Up Cash and Liquidity Beneath Economic Clouds
A new survey from PYMNTS shows that a majority of CFOs expect the economy will slide into recession in the near future, a prediction that not only complicates their financial and competitive realities down the road, but also affects their organizational planning and preparations today. Among the items appearing on...
FinTech Winter May Lead Banks to Increase Acquisitions
Banks looking to boost their digital capabilities reportedly may be taking a closer look at acquisitions of FinTechs. That’s becoming an attractive play as interest rates are up and valuations are down, Reuters reported Thursday (Nov. 17). The valuations of FinTechs have fallen 70% this year while those of...
Ross and TJX Ride the Discounter Wave as Consumers Seek Low-Priced Clothes
It may be a bad time for consumers and their wallets, but it’s proving to be a good time for the discounters and off-price retailers that cater to the growing demand for deals. With bargain hunting and budget sensitivity at record highs amid ongoing inflation and economic gloom, discount...
Bath & Body Works Credits ‘Newness’ for Q3 Performance
Bath and Body Works said a focus on “innovation and newness” helped the personal care and fragrance retailer end its most recent quarter on a strong note. The company saw its stock jump 20% early Thursday (Nov. 17) after its earnings release showed a positive outlook for the brand heading into the holiday season.
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
Big Box Retailers Target and Walmart Woo Higher-Income Grocery Shoppers
In this week's grocery roundup, superstores set their sights on big spenders, Grab grows its grocery presence, and supermarket spending is rising. Mega-retailer Target discussed Wednesday (Nov. 16) on a call with investors about its third-quarter results that food spending is growing across income groups. Christina Hennington, executive vice president...
Chipper Cash to Buy Zoona to Expand Cross-Border Payments in Africa
Pan-African cross-border payment app Chipper Cash reportedly intends to acquire Zambian FinTech Zoona Transactions International. The deal, subject to authorities’ approval, would bring to Chipper Cash new online services, a new agent network and entry to Zambia, TechCabal reported Friday (Nov. 18). In a Friday post on LinkedIn, Chipper...
